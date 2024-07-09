Bossip Video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is wasting NO time following her release from jail.

Just three months after filing from divorce from her first post-lock-up love, Gypsy Rose announced that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Gypsy revealed in a YouTube video on July 9. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected.” She continued, “We’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood. I’ve already experienced the symptoms. When I first learned I was pregnant the first thing I noticed was the cravings.”

The reality star went on to explain that the first sign she may have been pregnant was her craving for orange juice.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Blanchard admitted. “When I missed my period, I thought I was having issues with ovulation.” But, now that she knows she’s expecting, Gypsy admits: “I have experienced crazy mood swings. Poor Ken. If he breathes wrong, I’m just like, ‘Ah.’ Pregnancy is not easy with the mood swings. He has been very gracious about it, he has been very forgiving, but good lord.”





Play



Blanchard was serving time in prison for working with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The murder and the alleged abuse Gypsy endured from her mother were documented in Mommy Dead and Dearest.

During her time in jail, Ryan Anderson saw the documentary sent Gypsy a letter in 2020, and according to reports from People, they tied the knot two years later. Blanchard filed for divorce just a few months after her release and began dating Ken shortly after, who she was previously engaged to in 2018.