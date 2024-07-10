Meagan Good Reveals She Wants To Get Remarried And Have Kids Amid Jonathan Majors Romance

Meagan Good isn’t giving up on marriage post-divorce.

The actress’s relationship with Jonathan Majors seemingly popped up out of nowhere, but ever since they were first linked, they’ve been seemingly inseparable. Now, Good is speaking about her desires for something a lot more serious down the line, admitting she’s looking forward to getting remarried and having kids someday.

During a recent conversation with ET about her new film, Divorce in Black, Good opened up about how working with co-star Cory Hardrict while they both navigated divorce was “therapeutic.”

“Here’s the thing, neither one of us has had bad marriages, we’re both friends with our exes and we love them, we care about them, we want the best for them and they want the best for us,” Good said of her and Hardrict’s relationships with her ex-husband, DeVon Franklin, and his ex-wife, Tia Mowry. She continued: “But no matter what… divorce is traumatizing and tough, and I think that what I really wanted to do with [my character] Ava was create the space and say, ‘OK, this happened, but this is my second act of life and I’m going to get excited about that and I’m going to do my work and I’m going to heal, but I’m also going to rediscover myself and I’m going to remember things about myself and I’m just going to be excited for the next part of my journey.'”

Good went on to explain that Ava’s journey wasn’t “only her being the victim,” but also her choosing to take control of her life and “be incredible instead of being a victim.”

“I could definitely relate to [that part of it] because I still want to have kids and I’m still going to have kids,” she continued, calling her current journey her “second act of life.” “And one day I would like to get remarried and all the things,” Meagan revealed. “So, you definitely think about that, I mean, I’m going to be 43 in about a month now. But I think that society often does make you feel like you pass your prime… but I’m like, ‘You know what? Nobody’s in control but God.”