'Family Empire Houston' Clip: Jermeshia & DeAngela Disagree

‘Family Empire Houston’ Exclusive Clip: Jermeshia & Aunt Nikki Disagree On Oscarene’s ‘Blessings’–‘Nothing Was Ever Given To Us’

Published on July 11, 2024

An OWN show centered around a melanin-excellence embodying family is airing a new episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Family Empire: Houston

Source: Family Empire: Houston / OWN

As BOSSIP exclusively reported, Family Empire: Houston, a new series about the multi-generational Braden family of Houston, Texas, premiered Friday, June 28 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Family Empire Houston

Source: Family Empire: Houston / OWN

The 8-episode unscripted series follows the Bradens across four generations of Black excellence that “explores complex themes of generational wealth and the building of a family legacy.”

In particular, the show produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment stars “sister cousins” Nicole, Jermeshia, and JaQuita who have a collective dream to follow in the footsteps of their beloved grandmother and the Braden family matriarch, Oscarene, a real estate entrepreneur who built the family empire from the ground up and “passed down this grit and determination to her children and grandchildren.”

Family Empire Houston

Source: Family Empire: Houston / OWN

These inspiring realtors who make up the largest independently Black-owned brokerage in H-Town told BOSSIP that they’re excited to showcase their booming metro housing market while giving viewers an inside look at their family.

The premiere season will feature them confronting skeletons in the closet including an estrangement, complications around Oscarene’s plan to pass down the family wealth,  single motherhood, and more. Despite the drama, the group still manages to always find a way to make amends.

Now OWN watchers are continuing to check out the Braden family’s dealings, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the action.

Family Empire: Houston Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Madam Broker Jermeshia talking to Aunt Nikki about Oscarene potentially showing favor to the “G-1s” a.k.a the first generation of the Braden family. The ladies are discussing a rental property investment for the matriarch which Jermeshia believes will serve a greater purpose.

“She wants something to sell so she can give it to the G-1s,” says the broker. How many times has she sold off her land and legacy to pay off the G-1s bills?!”

DeAngela says it’s untrue, but admits she’s been “blessed” by Oscarene.

“It was one thing they did sell, we were blessed to receive something,” she says. “Did your mom not share her blessing?”

She goes on to say that the younger Braden is out of line and notes that she and her siblings are hard workers.

 

Take a look below.

A new episode of Family Empire: Houston airs tomorrow Friday, July 12 at 8 on OWN.

 

OWN

