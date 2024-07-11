Celebrity

'Podcast P' Goes Live From The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival

‘Podcast P’ Goes Live From The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival, Paul George & Lil Dicky Dive Into Basketball & Philly Hot Spots

Published on July 11, 2024

Fresh off of his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George sat down with Pennsylvania’s own Lil Dicky to talk basketball, the City of Brotherly Love, and more on Podcast P.

Podcast P at the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival Powered by Tribeca Festival

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for UNINTERRUPTED, LLC.

The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival Powered by Tribeca Festival kicked off it’s second annual celebration by hosting a two-day event in Los Angeles, CA.

According to a press release, the festival celebrated “athletes as storytellers, while giving fans unprecedented access to some of their favorite voices in sports.” The event featured appearances from iconic athletes, creators, and filmmakers for more than 10 exclusive premieres and five post-screening Q&A panels, State of The Game conversations, and more.

On Tuesday night, the first day of programming was headlined by a live taping of Podcast P with NBA star Paul George and surprise guest and Philadelphia native, Lil Dicky.

There couldn’t be a more perfect guest for the podcast than the Dave creator, who is a very vocal die-hard 76ers fan. Since the former Clippers star just got traded to the team, he asked Lil Dicky for some suggestions in Philadelphia, what he wants for the future of the team, and how he reacted to the trade news.

To say the rapper was excited is an understatement, speaking about the team’s long championship drought and asking George if he could join him on the parade float when they win next season–he said yes!

Day two hosted a conversation with Matt Barnes, Trae Young and Omari Hardwick and a special State of the Game panel celebrating ESPN’s Fifteen Years of 30 for 30 with Felipe Lopez and Marsha Cooke, Executive Producer of ESPN Films. It concluded with the world premiere of the HBO documentary, Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose.

The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival Athlete Selection Committee (LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, and Joel Embiid) received over 200 short film submissions. Eight projects were screened and Moving Mountains by Jessa Williams took home the Athlete Selection Committee Award and Equal Play by: Lily Ahree Siegel winning the Audience Selection Award at the final awards ceremony.

