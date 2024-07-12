Larsa Pippen Celebrates Her 50th Birthday By Partying With Safaree Post-Marcus Jordan Romance

It looks like Larsa Pippen isn’t having too much trouble moving on from her on-again, off-again romance with Marcus Jordan.

Just a few months after the last time she was last spotted with her 33-year-old ex-boyfriend, the reality star is celebrating her 50th birthday.

Pippen invited all of her closest friends to celebrate the big 5-0, stealing the show in a sparkly, sheer bodysuit and a white cowboy hat for her party at the Boca Raton Resort in Florida. She hit the red carpet with her 15-year-old daughter Sophia, who held the Real Housewives of Miami star’s hand while wearing a mini dress just as bright as her mom’s.

Larsa was also spotted striking a few poses on the red carpet alongside fellow reality star Safaree, who felt the need to pull his shirt up for cameras even though his top was already see-through.

Following the festivities, Safaree took to his Instagram Story to post a few pics alongside Pippen, writing over the first photo, “Me & my fav.” His second post was of pictures taken in a photo booth, which featured a banner that read, “Larsa’s Birthday Bash 2024.”

The Love & Hip Hop star was also seen dominating the dance floor in multiple videos, seemingly enjoying Larsa’s party more than anyone else in attendance.

While it’s unclear if Safaree and Larsa are just friends or something more, what is pretty obvious is how much the now-50-year-old is enjoying her summer following her breakup from Marcus Jordan.

After more than a year of dating, the pair decided to call it quits just days before Valentine’s Day 2024. They reconciled about a week later, but their union ultimately came to an official end in March.