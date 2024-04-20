Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan‘s boo’d up beach behavior sparked block-spinning speculation months after she broke off their engagement.

The two-year relationship came to an(other) end last month, but their romantic roller coaster is far from over. Apparently, the exes are still entangled. According to PEOPLE, Larsa and Marcus looked coupled again as they packed on the PDA during a beach day.

The Real Housewives of Miami star returned to her former fiance’s arms earlier this week. On Wednesday, cameras clocked them walking hand in hand on the sand in Miami Beach, Florida. An insider close to the former couple confirmed that they’re in the process of “figuring things out” post-breakup.

“There’s a lot of love there. That’s hard for either of them to just walk away from,” the source said.

RadarOnline reports that Larsa and Marcus are still keeping it casual while “just seeing where things go.” For now, they have no titles and, hopefully, no more drama.

They claim things started out with a friendship until they made it Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2023. Since then, the Separation Anxiety podcast hosts caused controversy with their 16-year age gap and NSFW TMI about their sex life.

In addition to the public side-eyeing Larsa, Marcus’s famous father, Michael Jordan, reportedly wasn’t feeling the relationship. Larsa’s ex Scottie Pippen laughed at becoming in-laws with his former teammate-turned-rival, Mike.

Yet, family drama isn’t the reason why the former basketball wife called it quits. As BOSSIP previously reported, Larsa explained that “after some time apart to reevaluate,” she realized Marcus wasn’t the one.

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy. And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy,” she explained.

The 49-year-old still doesn’t blame the age gap for their relationship problems but said that she’s on a “different journey.”

I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me” Pippen said. “I don’t think it’s the age – it’s just where we are right now.”

The entrepreneur probably wasn’t feeling that explanation when he seeimingly accused Larsa of “clout-chasing” and “re-writing history.” Now, there’s no telling if Larsa and Marcus will keep it platonic or hear wedding bells again. Either way, the Bravo star will make sure we hear all about it.