Just days after Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s breakup, things are already getting amid Michael Jordan’s son accusing the housewife of “clout chasing.”

In February the two seemed to be back on great terms and celebrated their union on Valentine’s Day. While the public mocked their relationship and their 16-year age gap, they stood tall and assured us they were hearing wedding bells.

Shortly thereafter, however, the couple split for good.

According to PageSix, the split is getting messy as Marcus is alleging that Larsa is “rewriting” the history of their romance for attention.

“I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” Marcus, 33, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats that nerve, lol.”

Marcus’ post seemingly responds to Larsa’s appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Homes podcast where she reveals that he “just wasn’t the guy” for her. Larsa is seemingly embracing being single again and using the breakup to her advantage. We know this isn’t very comforting for Marcus, but the game is the game.

If Larsa is indeed clout-chasing, people like sports analyst Stephen A. Smith wouldn’t be surprised.

