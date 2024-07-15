CNN Kicks ‘Race & Equality’ Team To The Curb: About 100 DEI Employees Laid Off

As if there wasn’t already enough happening in the news cycle, this (also) happened…

CNN has made a significant move as part of its major restructuring. The news giant has disbanded its “Race and Equality” team and laid off around 100 employees. That’s nearly 3% of its workforce that were part of a department similar to the known DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).

Deadline reports that the announcement was made by CNN Chairman Mark Thompson, marking a notable shift in the network’s organizational structure and strategic priorities.

Team’s Formation and Dissolution

Diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, became an important and popular implementation in the workforce during the 2020 pandemic. Many corporate spaces saw and found the need for this framework, which opened up many jobs for under-represented communities.

For CNN, the “Race and Equality” team was established in 2020 by then-CNN president Jeff Zucker in response to the nationwide protests against racial injustice and police violence swept across the United States, following the death of George Floyd.

The New York Post states that Jeff Zucker underscored the importance of structural changes and investments to better cover societal issues in a memo at the time:

“We are committed to doing that.” The creation of the unit was a tangible manifestation of that commitment, aiming to provide comprehensive coverage of issues related to race and equality.

The unit consisted of three reporters dedicated to covering issues related to race and equality, an initiative reflecting CNN’s commitment to addressing societal issues through in-depth reporting.

However, in the recent restructuring, the team has been dissolved. According to the New York Post, one journalist was laid off while the other two have been reassigned to different departments within the network. Initially, a CNN spokesperson claimed that the team had not been disbanded, but later clarified, “For all intents and purposes, the team is not a team anymore.”

Despite the dissolution, the spokesperson emphasized that the focus on race and equality isn’t going anywhere, saying it’ll still be woven into all CNN programming.

