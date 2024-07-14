Bun B & Trill Burgers To The Rescue After Beryl Hits Houston Hard
Too Trill: Bun B Serves Up Hope: Over 1,500 Trill Burgers Distributed In Houston After Hurricane Beryl
Earlier this week, Category 1 Hurricane Beryl devastated Houston, leaving a trail of power outages across the region. Yet, in the face of disaster, hometown hero Bun B stepped in to lift the spirit of Houston’s community.
The UGK rapper turned restaurateur teamed up with Kroger to distribute over 1,500 burgers from his popular eatery, Trill Burgers, to residents affected by the storm. The first giveaway took place at Bethel’s Family Church, where Bun B was personally present, greeting and supporting the people of his city.
The event was a shining example of hope and unity, showcasing the strong community spirit that makes Houston special. Yet, Bun B didn’t stop there. With support from Kroger and new contributions from Levi’s and Lone Star Tents & Events, Bun B held a second giveaway at the Houston Galleria.
This time, the team handed out 713 burgers and 713 bottles of water, a nod to Houston’s iconic area code.
His restaurant has been closed until further notice due to the overwhelming flooding, damages, and power crisis. However, the veteran MC continues to ensure he holds down his city of Houston during tough times.
Fans of Bun B appreciate his efforts so much that they took to his comments to encourage the rapper-turned-CEO to run for Mayor! One user wrote, “Bun should Run,4 Mayor! I’d vote for him!” While another user wrote, “Way to show up for your community. This what Real leadership looks like! 👊🏾 ”
As Houston recovers from Hurricane Beryl, one thing is for sure: Bun B will be there every step of the way to lend support any way he can!
