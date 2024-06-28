Megan thee album is finally here and bringing the heat for summer! On the self-titled album, Megan Thee Stallion is triumphantly better, badder, and baring it all while embracing her roots from U.G.K. to anime.

On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion released her highly anticipated third studio album and independent debut album, Megan. It’s already hailed as the “Savage” star’s best project to date, with perfectly polished production, star-studded features, and all the elements that make her “Her.”

‘MEGAN’ pools together the strongest elements of her previous work. The knocking beats, openness and attitude are all there. Plus, a personally and culturally important feature. Ain’t nothing sweet and she ain’t scared. pic.twitter.com/VOCRcOVKPS — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) June 28, 2024

The album holds it down for Houston, bisexual baddies, and bi-lingual fans with 18 tracks as dynamic and diverse as the Grammy winner herself.

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim At Her Haters, Seemingly Shading Nicki Minaj And Her Ex-Best Friend Kelsey Nicole

“Hiss” launched the epic era of 2024 rap beef, swinging big at Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tory Lanez, and industry instigators. On Megan, it kicks off a hard-hitting trifecta of “Rattle” and “Figeroa.” In the new snake-themed song, lethal lyrics take aim at frenemies and rap rivals like Nicki Minaj and Meg’s ex-bestie Kelsey Nicole.

“Damn B*tch it’s been 4 years, worry about your man and your kid. Your life must be boring asf if you still reminiscing about sh*t that we did. —Megan Thee Stallion on “Rattle” from her third Studio Album #MEGAN pic.twitter.com/C9GcaEY1Fq — Culture Addiction (@TheCultureA) June 28, 2024

“I wanted everybody right here with me, but it was my fault being too friendly / I was thinking everything’s all good, but the whole time you was my enemy / Only time y’all n****s in agreement is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak h**s link up is when another b***h tryna get rid of me,” Megan rapped.

Megan thee Stallion swinging on everybody with HISS & Rattle: #Megan pic.twitter.com/LXKplIDB8D — Drebae (@Drebae_) June 28, 2024

Fans are debating which of Meg’s biggest haters were in the crosshairs on “Rattle,” but none were safe.

“Damn b***h it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f**k if you’re still reminiscin’ ’bout s**t we did / And I ain’t worried ’bout the bitter b***h link up / Y’all h**s earned them seats in the fan club,” she continued.

This applies to her close friendship with Kelsey before the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting. However, aside from shady exchanges online, the “bitter b***h link up” could refer to J.T., Bia, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, and Katie Got Bandz pulling up onstage at Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 Tour.

Ain’t worried bout the Bitter Bitch Link Up.. #Megan pic.twitter.com/PvMsgfVH0R — BDWill 🍆 9in (@BDWill4) June 28, 2024

Megan continues to let the choppa sing on “Figeroa” as she claims, “I’m a motherf**kin’ brat, not a Barbie.”

IM A MOTHERFUCKING BRAT

NOT A BARBIE

ILL GO WITH ANY BITCH THAT WANNA START IT!!! #MEGAN pic.twitter.com/TdYjguUwBK — CUNTboy Carter🤠 (@YallQunt) June 28, 2024

The song clocks “fake-a** h**s” and a “white b***h” fans think is Iggy Azalea with “Black ghostwriters” putting a battery in her back. Regardless of where it applies, the song lets the disses fly at haters using her name for clout and relevance: “P***y h**s on the internet / Using me to drive traffic.”

“WHITE BTCH ON THE INTERNET DISSING MEGAN, BLACK GHOSTWRITER, WTF NGGAS THINKING” what a nasty ass whack! catch it Iggy 😭 #MEGAN pic.twitter.com/rpnR7hveZj — h✮nesty thee liar (@tinasnowslut) June 28, 2024

