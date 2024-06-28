Megan thee album is finally here and bringing the heat for summer! On the self-titled album, Megan Thee Stallion is triumphantly better, badder, and baring it all while embracing her roots from U.G.K. to anime.
On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion released her highly anticipated third studio album and independent debut album, Megan. It’s already hailed as the “Savage” star’s best project to date, with perfectly polished production, star-studded features, and all the elements that make her “Her.”
The album holds it down for Houston, bisexual baddies, and bi-lingual fans with 18 tracks as dynamic and diverse as the Grammy winner herself.
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim At Her Haters, Seemingly Shading Nicki Minaj And Her Ex-Best Friend Kelsey Nicole
“Hiss” launched the epic era of 2024 rap beef, swinging big at Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tory Lanez, and industry instigators. On Megan, it kicks off a hard-hitting trifecta of “Rattle” and “Figeroa.” In the new snake-themed song, lethal lyrics take aim at frenemies and rap rivals like Nicki Minaj and Meg’s ex-bestie Kelsey Nicole.
“I wanted everybody right here with me, but it was my fault being too friendly / I was thinking everything’s all good, but the whole time you was my enemy / Only time y’all n****s in agreement is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak h**s link up is when another b***h tryna get rid of me,” Megan rapped.
Fans are debating which of Meg’s biggest haters were in the crosshairs on “Rattle,” but none were safe.
“Damn b***h it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f**k if you’re still reminiscin’ ’bout s**t we did / And I ain’t worried ’bout the bitter b***h link up / Y’all h**s earned them seats in the fan club,” she continued.
This applies to her close friendship with Kelsey before the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting. However, aside from shady exchanges online, the “bitter b***h link up” could refer to J.T., Bia, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, and Katie Got Bandz pulling up onstage at Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 Tour.
Megan continues to let the choppa sing on “Figeroa” as she claims, “I’m a motherf**kin’ brat, not a Barbie.”
The song clocks “fake-a** h**s” and a “white b***h” fans think is Iggy Azalea with “Black ghostwriters” putting a battery in her back. Regardless of where it applies, the song lets the disses fly at haters using her name for clout and relevance: “P***y h**s on the internet / Using me to drive traffic.”
Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic features from U.G.K. and sample ani-bae sample of Jujutsu Kaisen on Megan after the flip!
Megan Features GloRilla, Victoria Monét, Big K.R.I.T., And U.G.K. With An Unreleased Pimp C Verse
It’s hard to tell which Megan collaboration shocked and delighted fans the most because there really is something for everybody. The sound is undeniably Southern and proud, especially on “Accent” with GloRilla. Like “Where Them Girls At,” “Accent” is an instantly beloved bop with copious caption-worthy lines. We love to see our favorite workwives bring us another banger!
Victoria Monét‘s sultry singing “Spin” slowed it down with a strip club banger that has us all begging for visuals ASAP. Between the sensual vibes and both bisexual baddies’ dance skills, that music video will be one to remember and replay.
Is it too late for them to pull up at The Pink for Season 3 of P-Valley?
Mississippi’s own Big K.R.I.T. had a surprise feature on “Miami Blue,” but the sounds of the South didn’t stop there.
In a full-circle moment, Megan rapped alongside U.G.K. with an unreleased Pimp C verse on “Paper Together.” Bun B supported Megan after her shooting and rapped “Int’l Players Anthem” with her during her Houston concert. One of Megan’s idols has always been Pimp C, who inspired her alter-ego with his Tony Snow persona. Pimp C’s widow Chinara Butler blessed this kind of collaboration in September when she revealed that she had his unreleased work reserved in the vault “just for” the H-Town Hottie.
Tina Snow held her own with her two hometown heroes.
Ani-Bae Megan Thee Stallion Samples From Jujutsu Kaisen And Drops Japanese Bars With Yuki Chiba
The other stunning surprises on the Megan album represent her love for anime and Japanese culture. She went from presenting at the Crunchyroll Awards to rapping over an exclusive sample from the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Earlier this week, Megan revealed she “had to jump through eight million hoops to get this s**t.”
The complications continued after the producers changed their minds about whether she could include character names at the last minute. According to Billboard, she scrambled to re-record the song less than 48 hours before the album’s release. The Hot Girl Coach pushed through for a one-of-a-kind hit with “Otaku Hot Girl.”
In another iconic moment, the song opens with Jujutsu Kaisen’s Adam McArthur. The voice actor who plays the English version of Yuji Itadori narrated:
“I like a tall woman with a nice big a**. Just sayin’. Like Grammy winner, Megan Thee Stallion.”
Megan proves she is true to this, not new to this love for Japan. She even raps in the language alongside Yuki Chiba on “Mamushi.” Whether we understand any of these bi-lingual bars or not, we know a hit when we hear it!
What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan album?
