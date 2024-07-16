UPDATE: Judge Glanville Recused From Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial

After several attempts to have Judge Ural Glanville recused in Young Thug’s trial, the latest motion has succeeded.

When defense attorney Brian Steel was held in contempt in Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial, it brought the attention of the worldwide legal community who questioned the trial’s fairness. Shortly after being held in contempt, Steel filed a motion to have Judge Ural Glanville recused from the case which Glanville quickly dismissed.

After allegations of an illegal meeting with a star witness, it was questioned if Glanville could rule on the recusal motion, and the motion was passed to Judge Rachel Krause for a ruling.

According to Complex, the Superior Court Judge granted attorney Steel’s motion but said that the alleged illegal meeting between Glanville and star witness Kenneth Copeland was not the reason.

Instead, Judge Krause cited “public trust” as the main reason for her decision.

“This court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied, but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case,” Krause wrote.

According to XXL, Steel and Young Thug look forward to having a judge who will “fairly and faithfully” follow the law.

“Jeffery Williams is innocent of the charges brought in this indictment and to clear his name he sought a speedy trial, one in which he would receive the constitutional guarantees of a fair trial with an impartial judge presiding and ethical prosecutors following the law,” Steel said in a statement to XXL. “Sadly, Judge Glanville and the prosecutors have run afoul of their duties under of the law. Mr. Williams is grateful that the reviewing court agreed with him and entered the order recusing and disqualifying Judge Glanville from presiding over Mr. Williams’ case. We look forward to proceeding with a trial judge who will fairly and faithfully follow the law.”

For now, Young Thug will have his trial on pause indefinitely and Judge Shukura L. Ingram has been assigned it.