Bossip Video

After several court delays, opening statements in Young Thug’s YSL RICO case will begin today, 18 months after his arrest.

On May 9, 2022, Young Thug was arrested on RICO charges in Fulton County, Georgia, alleging his YSL label was an organized criminal empire. Additionally, 27 others including fellow YSL rapper Gunna were arrested as a part of the indictment. Gunna, who only joined YSL in recent years, would be released after accepting an Alford Plea. Several other members would also take the deal and be released, but unfortunately, some have already landed themselves back in jail.

After almost a year of attempting to seat a jury, it’s time for the trial to begin and today, Nov. 27, opening statements will begin in potentially the longest trial in Fulton County history.





Play



Here is what you should know before the YSL Rico trial gets underway and chaos ensues.

WHO is left in the RICO case:

WSB-TV reports that there are six defendants left to stand trial in the RICO case:

Jeffrey Williams aka YOUNG THUG — RICO charges, participation in criminal street gang activity Deamonte Kendrick aka YAK GOTTI — RICO charges and murder. Shannon Stillwell aka Shannon Jackson aka SB — RICO charges, murder, participation in a criminal street gang, gun charges Rodalius Ryan aka LIL ROD — RICO charges Quamarvious Nichols — RICO charges, murder, participation in criminal street gang activity and gun charges. Marquavius Huey aka QUA — RICO charges, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual and gun charges.

WHY:

Well, let’s be honest here, gang activity and criminal street gangs are illegal, and anything resembling it will land you in jail. At the heart of the case is the murder of YFN Lucci’s former manager Donavon Thomas Jr., who allegedly was part of YSL’s gang activity. Prosecutors allege 191 acts were committed in the YSL gang’s interest from 2013 until arrests were made in 2022.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges YSL “commenced to do havoc in our community” for almost a decade. Also, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant referred to Thugger as one of Atlanta’s “top offenders” who needed to be locked up.

“They are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all the violent crime in our community,” Willis said during a televised press conference. “It doesn’t matter your notoriety or fame, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to be a target and a focus of this District Attorney’s office,” added Chief Bryant.





Play



If convicted, some defendants could potentially spend the rest of their lives in jail, and the state is reportedly set to call 300 witnesses to the stand to prove their case. Gunna will not be called to the stand as a stipulation of his plea deal. Additionally, lyrics will be used in the trial, but Judge Ural Glanville only allowed 17 sets of lyrics to be included.

As the trial progresses you can check back with BOSSIP, and we will keep you up to speed with all the latest drama, chaos and updates from the YSL RICO trial.