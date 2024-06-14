Bossip Video

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel compared the YSL Rico trial to “communist Russia” after noticing the treatment of the state’s star witness.

Since Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial began it has been complete and utter chaos from everyone involved except the defendant. Earlier this week, Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel was held in contempt for not divulging a source who revealed a meeting between the Judge, prosecutors and their star witness Kenneth Copeland.

While Steel appeals the contempt order, the trial is proceeding and somehow getting even messier.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Steel recently went on record during the trial to compare it to “communist Russia” over the treatment of Kenneth Copeland, who initially refused to testify before changing his mind.

“Every time Mr. Copeland comes in the courtroom or out of court, he’s escorted by a DA’s office investigator. You see that? This court is observant.” said Steel. “You’re not just sitting there in a cloud. You see exactly what’s going on. You hear the prosecutor tell you, we were in a room with Mr. Copeland, and he said to you, why? Why do I have to bring it up? “You should be bringing it up!” he added. “This is crazy. This is like communist Russia. Mr. Williams is having the worst trial. So I’m moving again to stop intimidating the witness by the prosecution, leave people alone and stop accusing.”

If this Brian Steel drama wasn’t enough, after a week of testimony Copeland told prosecutors that he lied about everything he previously told the police.

Copeland said he lied to “get them [the police] up off him” and gave examples of how he would lie to the authorities.

At every turn in this trial when you think things can’t get any more outlandish, they turn up just another notch. Following his “testimony” Copeland posted a meme for his followers mocking what went down.

What a mess.