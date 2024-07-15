Ready-To-Pop Preciousness: Ashanti Celebrates Her Soon-To-Be #BabyHaynes With A Second Baby Shower

When you’ve been waiting for something for something as special as #babyHaynes, one celebration might not be enough.

On Sunday, July 14, Ashanti celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with Nelly with a second baby shower. Much of the celebration was documented by Instagram user @selenevoider, as reported by The Shade Room, who posted multiple videos her their Story. In their final post from the event, the woman seemingly revealed that she is Ashanti’s cousin.

One clip they posted showed her driving into an estate that was decorated with posters of sweet photos from Ashanti’s recent maternity shoot. In the next video, Nelly’s hit, “Ride Wit Me” played as his wife walked out to join her family and friends. In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Everybody welcome Baby Haynes…”

The next clip featured Ashanti cutting a jungle-themed cake that read, “Baby Haynes.”

According to MEFeater, the second baby shower was held at the Oheka Castle event venue in Huntington, New York.

The “Foolish” singer looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble, wearing a halter dress with drapey cutouts that emphasize her growing baby bump. Ashanti wore her hair in a long, braided ponytail with some diamond details, which match her long, dangling earrings.

Fans also got to see the star play some classic baby shower games, including a challenge where Ashanti battled friends and family to change a baby doll’s diaper the quickest. The singer even playfully sabotaged the woman competing next to her, trying to push her doll away so she could hinder her performance as the both of them laughed at how competitive they were all getting.

This sweet celebration comes after Nelly surprised his wife with a baby shower just a couple weeks ago.

Videos from their first event show the couple stepping off of an elevator at the Dolce & Gabbana baby boutique in New York City, where a group of friends and family were waiting to yell, “surprise!”

“Oh my god, I thought I was coming to a photoshoot,” Ashanti revealed to her guests in another clip from the celebration. “I’m in shock. Thank you guys so much, I love guys, I appreciate you. Thank you.”

So much love surrounding this couple, we love to see it!