Nelly pleasantly surprised his newly-wedded wife, Ashanti, with a beautiful baby shower to celebrate their upcoming bundle of joy.

According to Entertainment Tonight (ET), the “Ride Wit Me” rapper hosted an intimate gathering on June 30 at the Dolce & Gabbana children’s boutique in NYC, where close friends and family joined to celebrate.

A heartwarming video shared on It Girl Public Relations’ Instagram captured Ashanti in a stunning yellow floral Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, emerging from an elevator with a delighted expression as she entered the surprise celebration filled with close friends and family. The “Rain on Me” singer appeared visibly touched as she embraced a loved one, while proud dad Nelly beamed with joy in her presence.

The NYC event also saw the attendance of celebrities like Fat Joe and rising singer-songwriter Breland.

Taking to Instagram, Fat Joe and his wife, Lorena Cartagena, posed for a photo with the couple, extending warm congratulations on the baby shower and the impending arrival of their family’s newest member.

“Today we had a Baby Shower, I love you, my sister I’m sooooooo happy for y’all guys GOD IS GREAT” @ashant i@nelly @lolamilan1,” Fat Joe penned.

Nelly and Ashanti announced their first pregnancy together in April, coinciding with news of their engagement. The couple, who reignited their romance in 2023, continued to make headlines when several reports revealed earlier this month that they had married. Records indicate they obtained their marriage license in Nelly’s home state of Missouri.

Ashanti Is Loving Motherhood

In a recent interview with ET during her maternity shoot earlier this month, Ashanti gushed about being a first-time mom.

“Never in a million years did I think we would be here,” the Grammy Award-winning star said. “Ten years ago — maybe yes — but after our breakup, you know, I didn’t even think we’d ever have a conversation again.”

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, initially dated from 2003 to 2013. Following their breakup, the couple had no contact for several years until they reconnected at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s VERZUZ battle in 2021. Choreographer Brice D. Vick shared an Instagram video showing Nelly reminiscing about the moment he rushed over to hug the New York-bred singer during the battle.

According to Nelly, Ashanti’s mom Ms. Tina Douglas wasn’t initially willing to embrace the rapper; but her daughter later gave him a warm embrace and the rest is history.

“I didn’t want it to be uncomfortable,” said Nelly. “I feel like it was tension in the building [so] I said let me break the ice and then I went over [to Ashanti]. What everybody missed is, they didn’t see that nice rub on my back,” he added.

Now that time has healed old wounds, Ashanti is overjoyed to be back with her longtime partner. During her interview with ET, she revealed that the hip-hop star was thrilled upon discovering her pregnancy.

“He was so happy and we were both smiling and it was so funny. I was actually at his mom’s house… He was in the studio. It was a really cool moment. It was a little bit of everything,” she shared.

Congrats to Ashanti and Nelly!