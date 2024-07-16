Now, Tyler… Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From ‘Divorce In The Black’ Premiere Weekend

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

After sending social media into a paint-splashed frenzy with Mea Culpa, Tyler Perry returned with another hilariously unserious movie–this time, unleashing a sneering menace named Dallas (Cory Hardrict) on loving wife Ava (Meagan Good) in Divorce In The Black now streaming on Prime Video.

In what will be remembered as Tyler Perry’s most unhinged moment, the trending spectacle opens with quite possibly the most preposterous scene you’ve ever seen–no, seriously. We’re pretty sure Tyler cackled like a supervillain as he wrote that scene in his favorite Madea muumuu.

The film (which clocks in at an outrageous 2 hours and 23 minutes) is carried by recent divorcees Meagan Good, Richard Lawson, and Cory Hardrict in an intriguing casting choice that makes you wonder if anything that happens in the film actually happened in their marriages.

Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden caught up with Meagan and Cory ahead of the film’s release to discuss the impact of their real-life divorces on their roles, working with Tyler Perry, and more.

“With Ava, the biggest thing that I related to was obviously the divorce, and the family as well, because my family has been absolutely incredible and so supportive and walked me through it, but just dealing with the fact that she’s getting a divorce, that she thought her life was gonna go one way and then all of a sudden it’s going completely different, and then having to get to a place of getting excited about what’s next in her life and kind of really hoping you know for just everything that she wants even though it’s different than what she thought it would look like,” said Good.

Hardrict, who revealed that Tyler Perry gave him his biggest paycheck ever for the film, also pulled from his personal experiences for the film.

“When I read the script, I would have done the movie regardless of my personal life situation because it was all on the page and it was a great film,” he said. “It was a great characters, for the culture, that people needed to see. I’m an actor. I know how to turn it on when the cameras come on. I’m an artist, this is what I do and I enjoy doing it. I pulled 30 years of experience into this movie, passion, emotion, vulnerability everything excitement and I was ready to go shout to Mr. Perry for hiring us.”

