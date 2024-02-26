Netflix & Chileeeee
Social media is ABLAZE over Tyler Perry‘s paint-splashed erotic thriller Mea Culpa that skyrocketed to #1 on Netflix while stirring up hilarious hysteria across Beyoncé’s internet.
At this point, you should know to expect messy shenanigans whenever Tyler Perry releases anything, especially if it’s starring A-list talent like Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.
Mea Culpa's Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes pic.twitter.com/Yhl2JIjWBA
— Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024
While some fans enjoyed the film, others roasted the film to oblivion in one of the funniest movie release weekends in recent memory.
Bro… Tyler Perry is never seeing the gates of heaven for making #MeaCulpa 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/XAZXjm43a3
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 24, 2024
Idc what yall say, EYE enjoyed #MeaCulpaNetflix pic.twitter.com/Akg3EqzWon
— Say my name, say my nameee, Mariaaa 🐝 (@mariamariaa7) February 24, 2024
But that didn’t stop Tyler and Kelly Rowland from celebrating the film trending at #1 on Netflix.
#MeaCulpa is number one on Netflix. Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/vBbXOKDZcg
— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) February 24, 2024
WOW!! What a dope News to wake up to! Thank you to everyone that streamed #MeaCulpa!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/52Yu7CeE52
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) February 24, 2024
Also worth noting is Netflix’s impeccable Mea Culpa marketing campaign that included screening events in major cities, aesthetically pleasing activations, and Strong Black Lead’s melanin-kissed “Hey Queen” Dinner celebrating Kelly Rowland.
I will never forget this evening!
The women in this room, the talks and laughs shared!
Thx You @tylerperry @netflix @strongblacklead
For this night! My Heart is still full♥️
#1 #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/PYJWQ4sUnL
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) February 24, 2024
Notable attendees of the lavish soirée included Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Hudson, Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danielle Brooks, Storm Reid, Andra Day, and many more.
In Mea Culpa, Kelly Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.
“But when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous,” per the official synopsis.
“This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” said Perry in an interview with Tudum. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”
Check out the sexy trailer below:
Written and directed by Perry, Mea Culpa is another win for the polarizing filmmaker who, despite a 72-hour roasting, knows how to top charts with his product.
Us: “Tyler Perry needs a writers room”
Tyler Perry: #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/tZOpKSxP89
— 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) February 24, 2024
What was your fave scene from the movie? Do you think Tyler needs to step aside and hire writers for his films? Would you be seated for a Mea Culpa 2? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious social media hysteria over Tyler’s latest on the flip.
Me tryna figure out why Kelly and Trevante would agree to that #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/7Ym3nqDXNU
— olivia benson stan account (@kiahlive) February 24, 2024
I know Jay and Bey got in that car after the Mea Culpa premiere…rode in silence for a few minutes and Bey finally said, "What should I say when she asks me how I felt about the movie?".
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) February 24, 2024
me when i saw trevante rhodes buttcheeks in #meaculpa pic.twitter.com/o9qKlrwyn5
— drea〽️crea✝️e in⚡️pire (@AlisaHaughton) February 23, 2024
Well Kelly had to sit thru Obsessed. Let’s call it even. Lmaooooo https://t.co/qEeDytRwmB
— The Ex Teacher FKA Ms. G (@JGillyy__) February 24, 2024
This man really had paint all down through his ass crack #MeaCulpa Tyler Perry is sick pic.twitter.com/ihl6p1r3RK
— Shauna (@itsshaunaboo) February 24, 2024
Tyler while filming Trevante’s love scene #MeaCulpa #MeaCulpaNetflix
— My Dark Prince.. My Niz ❤️ (@TVFan43) February 24, 2024
Continue Slideshow
He didn’t care about any of that he was just tryna hurry and see Trevante naked https://t.co/nJk5dFWVpw
— Erin | Brand Designer (@MissErinB_) February 24, 2024
Tyler Perry’s writing is so awful because why you got THEE Kelly Rowland down to Kandi’s Sex Dungeon ??#MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/CHPkD1fnxq
— BBeyonce’s Weave👩🏽🦲 (@dexagraham1) February 24, 2024
When Mea found the overhead paintings of the other women 🤧🙃😂😂😂😂😂 #MeaCulpaNetflix #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/kczLB62bmq
— JasPlease✨✨ (@IamJasMonet) February 25, 2024
Not Tyler made this Irish woman give birth to some Guyanese/Jamaican and Puerto Rican children #MeaCulpaNetflix pic.twitter.com/op1YsPbroQ
— 🪅Candy Girl Piñata🪅 (@WizardKelendria) February 25, 2024
I’m sorry, but Mea could’ve dug in that white lady one time, shit pissed me off for real Tyler#MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/u5dVZkK43z
— EZRA IS IN TEXAS (@EOtuk) February 24, 2024
mea had missed more red flags than reesa teesa chileee #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/GWJ47g7iRU
— mia. (@mdbxiley) February 24, 2024
I’m still stuck on the fact that there wasn’t a single court room scene in that movie 😂
— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) February 25, 2024
Damn is Keyshawn ever going to meet a good man?! #MeaCulpaNetflix pic.twitter.com/24cDb1Gdpn
— Chelsey♡ (@SoulTiesIsCrazy) February 25, 2024
