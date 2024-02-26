Netflix & Chileeeee

Social media is ABLAZE over Tyler Perry‘s paint-splashed erotic thriller Mea Culpa that skyrocketed to #1 on Netflix while stirring up hilarious hysteria across Beyoncé’s internet.

At this point, you should know to expect messy shenanigans whenever Tyler Perry releases anything, especially if it’s starring A-list talent like Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Mea Culpa's Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes pic.twitter.com/Yhl2JIjWBA — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024

While some fans enjoyed the film, others roasted the film to oblivion in one of the funniest movie release weekends in recent memory.

Bro… Tyler Perry is never seeing the gates of heaven for making #MeaCulpa 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/XAZXjm43a3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 24, 2024

Idc what yall say, EYE enjoyed #MeaCulpaNetflix pic.twitter.com/Akg3EqzWon — Say my name, say my nameee, Mariaaa 🐝 (@mariamariaa7) February 24, 2024

But that didn’t stop Tyler and Kelly Rowland from celebrating the film trending at #1 on Netflix.

#MeaCulpa is number one on Netflix. Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/vBbXOKDZcg — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) February 24, 2024

WOW!! What a dope News to wake up to! Thank you to everyone that streamed #MeaCulpa!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/52Yu7CeE52 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) February 24, 2024

Also worth noting is Netflix’s impeccable Mea Culpa marketing campaign that included screening events in major cities, aesthetically pleasing activations, and Strong Black Lead’s melanin-kissed “Hey Queen” Dinner celebrating Kelly Rowland.

I will never forget this evening!

The women in this room, the talks and laughs shared!

Thx You @tylerperry @netflix @strongblacklead

For this night! My Heart is still full♥️

#1 #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/PYJWQ4sUnL — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) February 24, 2024

Notable attendees of the lavish soirée included Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Hudson, Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danielle Brooks, Storm Reid, Andra Day, and many more.

In Mea Culpa, Kelly Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.

“But when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous,” per the official synopsis.

“This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” said Perry in an interview with Tudum. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

Check out the sexy trailer below:

Written and directed by Perry, Mea Culpa is another win for the polarizing filmmaker who, despite a 72-hour roasting, knows how to top charts with his product.

What was your fave scene from the movie? Do you think Tyler needs to step aside and hire writers for his films? Would you be seated for a Mea Culpa 2? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious social media hysteria over Tyler’s latest on the flip.