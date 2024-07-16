Dance For Daddy: Tim Scott Soft-Shoed For Donald Trump And Still Didn’t Get Picked For VP, JD Vance Chosen As Running Mate

Tim Scott never misses a chance to debase, humiliate, and embarrass himself but his performance at the Republican National Convention last night will most definitely be etched into the Mount Rushmore of his most obsequious moments.

BOSSIP has frequently reported on Scott’s furry-faced antics over the years. While there is no excuse for them, the only semblance of logic we could wrap our brains around is that the senator from South Carolina desperately wanted to be Vice President of the United States. In the Trump administration, qualifications come in distant second to unabashed, undignified, gold medal brown-nosing. Clearly, Tim Scott’s roota has found a home in KKKozy confines of Donald Trump’s toota.

But Scott wasn’t done playing the extremist right-wing hits. No conservative fear-mongering speech would be complete without a derogatory mention of Chicago.

Via NBC Chicago:

“America isn’t a racist country,” he said during his address. “If you are looking for racism today, you find it in cities run by Democrats. Look on the South Side of Chicago. Poor Black kids, trapped in failing schools. Thousands shot every single year, including one of my former interns.”

Despite all that scat chat, Tim Scott is always a bridesmaid, never a bride. The jokes on social media were rich and delicious like a homemade cheesecake.

Ultimately, the one-eared former POTUS picked JD Vance as his new running mate for Vice President after former VP Mike Pence was ousted from the Trump orbit for telling the truth about what happened on January 6, 2021.

Who the f**k is JD Vance, you ask? Well, he’s a senator from Ohio, he’s 39-years-old, and he wrote a memoir called Hillbilly Elligy in 2016. Oh, and he’s also the guy who said this about Donald Trump…

Apparently, standing on business is not an “American value”.