Donald Trump was found guilty of every single charge against him, all 34 of them, in his Stormy Daniels hush money case yesterday. Immediately, his most loyal bootlickers, brown-nosers and booty-sniffers circled their WASP-y wagons in flaccid attempts to defend their zaddy.
One of the most embarrassing displays of obsequiousness came courtesy of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who took the airwaves of CNN to protect his overseer. The thing is, he had absolutely no idea what to say.
According to Yahoo! News, anchor Abby Phillips questioned Scott about Trump’s frequent assertion that if elected, he will use his POTUS power to exact revenge on his political enemies including President Joe Biden and his family.
Phillip asked Scott: “When former president Trump says that if he is elected president, he would appoint a special prosecutor to ‘go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family,’ are you saying that that is not something that you would support?”
The senator answered: “I’m simply saying that President Trump has said it himself: The best revenge is success.”
Scott is full of hardened fecal material, and Smith was not here to let him off the hook saying, “Senator, he may have said it to you in a private room, but he has said it to thousands of his supporters that he plans to go after his political enemies. I don’t understand how you can deny that he has said that publicly. It’s in the public record.”
The first rule of MAGA extremism, is facts be damned. Tell any lie that you have to in order to protect the führer. Peep the full exchange in the video below.
Bring back shame! This negro needs it so badly!
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.