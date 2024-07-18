Anika Noni Rose & More Celebrate Tiana's Bayou Adventure
BOSSIP Exclusive: Anika Noni Rose Celebrates Tiana’s Bayou Adventure With ‘The Princess And The Frog’ Cast, Reveals The ‘Special Spice’ In Her Life & More
We put on our fancy shoes and dropped on down to Disney’s ‘This Is Magic’ media event to preview long-waited attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure now open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
While there, we soaked up good vibes on the magic-splashed ride, grooved to the spunky Soul of Tank & The Bangas, and with Princess Tiana herself Anika Noni Rose who reunited with The Princess And The Frog co-stars Jenifer Lewis, Keith David, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jennifer Cody, Bruno Campos, and Jim Cummings to experience the ride while commemorating the 15th Anniversary of the culture-shifting film.
Surrounded by authentic NOLA culture and wonder, we had a time at the Sunset Soirée where The Princess And The Frog cast and other special attendees including New Orleans Saints All-Pro Defensive lineman Cam Jordan and Tamron Hall revealed their dream Tiana’s Palace guests and more on the bustling press line.
Check out the super fun interviews below:
Along the way, Princess Tiana fans were treated to more than a few unforgettable moments including Jenifer Lewis seeing the Animatronic version of Mama Odie for the first time.
Another favorite of ours was the big ‘ole reveal of the ride’s opening date that trended across social media.
In a truly epic moment, Princess Tiana and Louis the Alligator celebrated the reveal in New Orleans with some festive friends, including 5-time Grammy-winner PJ Morton who, aside from writing “Special Spice”–a new song for the attraction’s finale, directed the famous New Orleans-based St. Augustine High School band in the video.
Other special guests at the big easy bash were members of New Orleans’ Dooky Chase Restaurant family whose iconic matriarch Leah Chase served as the inspiration behind Princess Tiana.
In the ride’s early stages, Disney imagineers traveled to New Orleans to capture the true essence of the Mardi Gras celebration–the energy, the colors, the rhythms of the music and more to infuse into the attraction.
First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure picks up where the film left off with Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis preparing to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.
