Sneak Preview Of Sweet Finale For 'The Royal Rules Of Ohio'
‘Royal Rules Of Ohio’ Finale Exclusive: Akili And Delali Have A Big Surprise In Store For Thelma!
We can’t believe the first season of the Royal Rules of Ohio is already coming to an end.
But the good news is — we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview from Wednesday night’s finale episode for your viewing pleasure.
In the clip below, Akili and Delali surprise Thelma with a birthday party and invite a very special guest.
Check it out:
Wasn’t that so sweet? We’re so happy for Thelma.
Here’s what else to expect from the finale episode:
Kal’s presence at the fitness summit causes tension with Akili and Delali. While Kal seeks forgiveness, Brenda explores her law career options. The family throws Thelma a surprise birthday party, with more than a few surprises.
We’ve really enjoyed the Royal Rules of Ohio, but if you’ve never watched before the docuseries follows three Ghanaian sisters living their best twenty-something lives in Columbus, Ohio — but their is a catch! While the Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms, that privilege comes great responsibility. The rules in the show’s name are in reference to the expectations the ladies are expected to adhere to, and to break these rules means running the risk of tarnishing their family’s noble reputation!
Tune in to the season finale of Freeform’s “Royal Rules of Ohio” on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30pm EDT and stream the next day on Hulu.
