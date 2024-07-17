Pregnant Joie Chavis Reveals She Split From Trevon Diggs
Pregnant Joie Chavis Reveals She Split From Trevon Diggs Ahead Of Their Baby Girl’s Arrival
As the pair await the arrival of their child, Joie Chavis has confirmed her split from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
The CEO and founder of Joie In Life posted to Instagram over the weekend to thank Babylist for throwing her a “sprinkle” ahead of her baby’s arrival. Because she was at the event alone, fans flooded the comments section to ask what was going on with her relationship, wondering if Chavis was still with Diggs as she celebrated her baby girl.
News of their breakup was revealed in a comment screenshot by The Shade Room when Chavis replied to a fan who asked whether she and the NFL star were still in a relationship.
“No we aren’t,” Joie wrote. “I think thats obvious.”
Though this will be the pair’s first child together, both Chavis and Diggs already have children from previous relationships. The dancer shares daughter Shai, 13, with Bow Wow and son Hendrix, 5, with Future. The Dallas Cowboys player is a father to Aaiden, 7, and Chosen, 3.
Chavis first announced she was expecting her third child in March, posting a video of herself flaunting her baby bump while rocking a bikini. While she was tight-lipped about who the father of her unborn child was, she had been dating Diggs since 2022.
The former couple first sparked relationship rumors in September 2022, when the NFL star posted a video in honor of her birthday to his Instagram Stories. Later on, Chavis was spotted at one of Diggs’ games, making her support known by showing off a cup with his picture and name on it.
Fast forward to March 2024, Joie revealed the gender of their bundle of joy by wearing a pink dress a posing next to a strawberry cake.
Diggs has yet to speak on their breakup.
