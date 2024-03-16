Social media is buzzing over Joie Chavis‘ surprise pregnancy reveal that stirred up social media shenanigans and speculation over her newest rich baby daddy who many believe is Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs.
Joie Chavis adding Trevon Diggs to her collection.pic.twitter.com/bB9x394bNZ
— journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) March 14, 2024
The professional baddie, fitness maven, and dancer shattered the gram with a cinematic video where she showed off her famous cakes up before turning to the side to reveal a baby bump.
Naturally, social media focused on the the 35-year-old’s age gap with her boyfriend and presumed baby daddy Trevon Diggs who’s 25.
Joie Chavis pregnant by Trevon Diggs who has a child with Yasmin Lopez who has a child with Christian Wood. Joie also has kids with Bow Wow and Future both whom were in relationships w/ Ciara and has a child with Future pic.twitter.com/mQ4bOfs8uX
— 🔑-ah (@_ItsKiaBITCH) March 14, 2024
According to Page Six, relationship rumors started swirling after he posted Joie on his Instagram Stories in September 2022 to wish her a happy birthday.
Fast-forward to Joie cheering her maybe-boo on while rocking his jersey at games and, at one point, proudly representing with a cup featuring his name and photo.
In a power move that more than confirmed their baeship, Diggs gifted Joie a shiny new Rolls
Royce with yellow interior for Christmas.
Last summer, the All-Pro Cornerback signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys, including a $21.2 million signing bonus, $42.3 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $19.4 million, according to ESPN.com.
Oh yes, rich baby daddy, indeed.
For those keeping score at home, Joie has a 12-year-old daughter, Shai, with Bow Wow and a 5-year-old-son, Hendrix, with Future.
How do you feel about Joie having three rich baby daddies? Do you think the age gap between Joie and Trevon is OK (because they’re grown) or weird? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Joie’s pregnancy announcement on the flip.
Joie Chavis got 3 rich baby daddy’s and I can’t even get one….. pic.twitter.com/6X5OvoWm6o
— ROXXY HO. (@Roxxyyllc) March 14, 2024
Nobody :
Draya Michele & Joie Chavis rn : pic.twitter.com/Z0xWz440Q9
— Janelle | ATL Realtor (@itsNellzz) March 14, 2024
Joie Chavis the president of Rich Baby Daddy gang
— Church Informant (@tcortecew) March 14, 2024
Lol Joie Chavis really has Ciara on her vision board. https://t.co/uJbZ8q3Dpx
— Unchaste Mannequin (@UnchasteM) March 14, 2024
Somebody said Joie is trying to be Ciara.
Bow Wow, Future, and now a Football Player.
And my ass sitting here like “She do be dancing and now trying to be in the studio” 😂
— Ciera Shakur (@KoodaB) March 15, 2024
Draya pregnant, Joie Chavis pregnant, Kash Doll pregnant. Got the pit bull in the corner, she pregnant.
Everybody in here pregnant, ‘cept for my partner them.
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 14, 2024
Joie Chavis is like 36.. Trevon Diggs 25. These old bitches need to retire to some salt and pepper niggas. Leave the young niggas to us young hoes! Selfish ass bitches.
— lildebbie (@lorrdaij) March 14, 2024
Joie chavis also got pregnant hunching on a 25 yr old. These middle aged heifers must’ve had a meeting about this stuff 😭
— squirrel (@NotTramBraxton) March 14, 2024
Joie Chavis catching flack for having 3 babies and 3 baby fathers but the GAG is Trevon Diggs is (25) with 3 kids and 3 baby mothers too!! TAG THAT NIGGA TOO. Tf
— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) March 15, 2024
