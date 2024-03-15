Bossip Video

Congratulations! Joie Chavis broke the internet in another teeny bikini to announce her pregnancy with a baby bump reveal. Fans think her third “Rich Baby Daddy” is Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs.

The entrepreneur’s swimsuit pics are a staple of our Thirst Traps of the week, and this time, her body is bawwwwdying for two. Joie took to Instagram on Thursday to share the good news. She posted a slow-motion video of her stacked strut away from the camera, then turning to the side to reveal a perfectly plump baby bump.

Like everything else, motherhood looks good on the Joie In Life founder. The clip said it all because she didn’t write a caption or tag the child’s father.

Joie set it to Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work.” Some reactions cringed at her use of the sentimental song about a woman dying in childbirth. While others questioned the 35-year-old’s age gap with her boyfriend and believed baby daddy Trevon Diggs, 25.

The baller and the baddie have been dating since 2022. According to Page Six, relationship rumors started swirling after he posted Joie on his Instagram Stories in September 2022 to wish her a happy birthday.

They haven’t packed on the PDA, but Joie wasn’t shy about standing by her man when he got in the field. A month later, she cheered on the NFL star at a home game. She proudly represented with a cup featuring her new boo’s name and photo.

Amid the news of Draya’s pregnancy with a much younger Jalen Green, Joie’s age gap with Trevon raised eyebrows. At least Joie’s boyfriend should have a fully formed frontal lobe.

In addition to congratulating the baby blessings, some comments accused the cougars of collecting baller baby daddies like infinity stones with their third children on the way.

Joie has a 12-year-old daughter, Shai, with Bow Wow and a 5-year-old-son, Hendrix, with Future. Despite the celebrity seeds, the influencer shut down rumors that she secured the bag with her babies.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Joei shut down “gold digger” rumors and revealed that she gets zero child support from Future and Bow Wow.

“I feel like a lot of people say that, and I’m not…I’m a gold digger. If that’s the case, I’d date everyone who tries to date me with money. I don’t. I’ve worked since I was 15, I take care of my kids. I don’t get any child support…repeat that! I don’t get any child support,” she said.

The fitness guru added that she takes care of business and her children just fine on her own.

“I don’t really need to ask for things for my kids because I can do certain things myself,” she continued.

IKTR, sis!

Congratulations to Joie Chavis on her pregnancy!