2024 TechHer Talk Awards Honors Black Women In Tech

TechHER Talk & Awards Honored Women In Technology During The Celebratory Weekend In NOLA, Excellence Ensued [Exclusive]

Published on July 21, 2024

Amazon, Microsoft, Reworld, and Walmart Business recently partnered with Insights Marketing to honor trailblazing Black women in the tech space.

New Orleans was on fire during Independence Day weekend, especially amid the inaugural TechHER Talk & Awards reception.

As Black women continue to be the largest growing demographic in tech, they represent only 3% of women in technology and are disproportionately and grossly underrepresented.

With that in mind, BGCA, the first organization committed to women of color in the gaming industry, partnered with Amazon, Reworld, Microsoft, and Walmart Business for the TechHer Talk & Awards. The informative event celebrated corporate women and tech entrepreneurs ahead of a panel discussion on recruiting more women of color.

Keshia Walker, Founder & Chairwoman for the Black Collegiate Gaming Association opened the event with prayer and a challenge to change the current statistics surrounding Black women in technology.

According to Walker, Black women represent less than 3% of the 28% of women in technology. BCGA is the first Black woman-led organization with the mission of pivoting Black and women of color college students into the overall gaming industry, not only as consumers but as contributors.

Walker mentioned feeling a connection to the community because of her own love of gaming and her nephew’s.

“I’ve been gaming for years, but when I started there were no women of color like myself in the industry,” Walker explained.

After noticing the gap between Black women and gaming, Walker was prompted to start an organization to support other women of color with an interest in gaming/technology and later, the inaugural TechHER Talk & Awards reception was born.

The TechHER Talk & Awards Reception Included A Panel Discussion

During the event, the TechHER Talks panel was moderated by Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility for Amazon MGM Studios.

After an informative Q&A on the progression of technology and the need for representation, specifically for women of color in the industry, BCGA presented a $1000 check to IGL and Alexia Clayborne introduced an integrated Microsoft Afro-Futurism presentation and kicked off the remaining honors.

Alice Pope, VP Global Device, Digital & Alexa Support was presented with Amazon’s Global Leader award.

Ciani Green, Camden City School District was honored with the Trailblazer Award from Reworld. Walmart Business awarded Temika Dixon, co-founder of Impact Connections with the Social Impact award.

BCGA presented Alexia Claybourne, Director of Inclusion & Accessibility with the Inclusion & Access Award.

Amazon presented the Transformative Leadership in Technology & Equity award to Janeen Uzell, Tech Catalyst, Global Citizen, Storyteller & Investor.

Lastly, Walmart Business presented Arisha Smith, Chief Digital Officer; Camille Rose with the Tech Maven award.

Walker was pleased with the inaugural event and thanked Walmart Business, Amazon, Reworld, and Microsoft for supporting Black excellence and being an active advocate for Black women.

Walker says BCGA and Insights Marketing look forward to returning to New Orleans with TechHer Talks and Awards for many years to come.

What do YOU think about the inaugural TechHER Talk & Awards Reception?

 

