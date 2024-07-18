Shea Moisture’s ‘Women En Blanc Honors’ Celebrates Black Excellence With Tabitha Brown, Flau’Jae & Other Marvelous #MelaninMagic Makers

Numerous #melaninmagic makers were recently celebrated in NOLA for an annual affair.

Over the Independence Day weekend, Shea Moisture and Smirnoff partnered with Insights Marketing for the fifth annual Women En Blanc Honors Brunch in New Orleans.

The all-white affair has become a staple holiday celebration for Black women nationwide and under the leadership of Insights Marketing, Founder/CEO Keshia Walker, the brunch is lauded as one of the most coveted ticketed events of July 4th weekend.

Hosted by Simone Jordan, Head of Purpose & Brand Partnerships at Sundial Brands, Women En Blanc Honors celebrated women at the top of their professional game in the following categories; Champion, Community Impact, Sports, Influencer, Trailblazer, Game Changer, Entertainment, and Beauty that Bonds, and Shea Moisture joined Smirnoff in honoring this year’s stunning standouts.

Among the women gathered in all-white to honor the luminaries, were Sogucci and Akisha Holly Colon of OWN’s Belle Collective as well as leaders from Amazon who posed with celebrity stylist and influencer Tameka Foster Raymond.

Other attendees included honoree Jonetta Patton, Sharon Page of the Steve Harvey Foundation, Racquel Colliste, Ebony Porter-Ike of EPI Media Group, and designer Lisa Nicole Cloud previously of Married to Medicine fame.

Ahead of the honorees accepting their trophies, Enchanted Branding & Public Relations founder Christal Jordan Jennings welcomed the room of influential women and introduced Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Crystal Nicole.

The audience was treated to The Voice finalists’ inspirational new single, “Won’t Stop” along with a track titled, “Masterpiece’”encouraging women to acknowledge their individual beauty.

Women En Blanc Honors Celebrated Tabitha Brown, Flau’Jae, Keya Grant, Danyel Surrency Jones & More

The honorees at the fifth annual Women En Blanc Honors were Tabitha Brown and her business partner Gina Woods who accepted their awards and reflected on their journey.

The NY Times best-selling author and television personality Tabitha Brown and her business partner Gina Woods were honored with the Beauty that Bonds award from Shea Moisture. The duo owns the haircare brand, “Donna’s Recipe” by Tabitha Brown, and Brown shared words of appreciation for Gina.

“When you have partnership it is a blessing to have someone who’s smarter than you in areas,” she said. “People think of me when they see Donna’s recipe, but it wouldn’t be a success without Gina. I’m blessed to have found a friend that I enjoy doing business with. When I’m doing what I do, she is the one holding the brand down and making all this happen. We’re thankful for all the support, but I’m most thankful for her.”

In kind, Gina also expressed gratitude for Tabitha and the “beautiful full circle” journey they’re on together.

Basketball star and music artist Flau’Jae was not able to attend but graciously accepted her award video video message.

Jonnetta Patton was also honored with the Influencer award by Sysco for her accomplishments in the food service industry and for her success managing her sons; R&B superstar Usher, and producer J. Lack.

The luminary encouraged attendees to embrace self-love and “first love themselves.”

“That’s how I did it,” she said. “I love me and I believe in myself and that’s what you have to do. Success comes to those who get up and go get it,” she added. “I commend every single woman in this room. We show up and we keep going.” Patton ended her speech by reminding everyone to attend the Usher concert later that evening.

Other honorees included Danyel Surrency Jones, Head of Amazon Black Business Accelerator who was awarded the Trailblazer award by Shea Moisture…

Keya Grant, Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Sourcing Lead, Constellation Brands, Dr, Ni’Cola Mitchell, Founder/Executive Director, Girls Who Brunch Tour who received the Community Impact award in celebration of her work with adolescent girls from Smirnoff, Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition received the Game Changer Award via Shea Moisture and Keanna “KRose” Henson, The Rose Effect who took home the Entertainment award.

In a heart-warming twist, Dr. Jeri Godhigh of Atlanta’s Josie’s Girls non-profit organization, surprised Insights Marketing CEO, Keshia Walker with the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Every year Keshia’s organization spearheads this celebration for other amazing women but it takes a woman of impact and influence to recognize the champion in others,” said Godhigh.

Congrats to the 2024 Women En Blanc Honors honorees!