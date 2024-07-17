‘House Of Heat’ Exclusive: Brandon Karson, Jade Ramey And More Face Off In A Boozy Bartending Competition

'House of Heat' Creators Faceoff In Cocktail Competition
Now that it’s officially summer, Tubi is turning up the heat on the content creator industry with its explosive new reality show, HOUSE OF HEAT.
In the show, we witness some of the world’s most popular adult content creators living under one roof as sparks fly, push boundaries, ignite creativity, and help each other build empires in one of the web’s hottest industries. But it’s not all smooth sailing! Fierce competition, clashing personalities, and the constant pressure to be the top creator will keep the drama simmering.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of House of Heat, “Hustle House” The housemates throw a pool party, Sumner & Koaty explore a product line, Ava & Jade face a blast from the past and Steph’s Instagram gets shut down. In the clip below the creators face off in a bartending competition.
Check it out:
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRaE_iFm7eE
We had a chance to chat with housemates Brandon Karson, Koaty Blayne and Sumner Blayne about the clip.
Read the Q&A below:
Brandon Karson:
BOSSIP: How did it feel to win?
Brandon Karson: It felt right. I’m the one in the house that loves to keep the fun going, and keep the people laughing and having a great time. Everybody knows that a great time starts with a great drink. I actually used to bartend shirtless for a living. It also got me thinking…maybe I can turn this into a business.
What is your personal drink of choice?
A French 75, but made with cognac. Truly a life hack. Use Hennessy if you want your legs to the moon by the end of the night.
Koaty and Sumner Blayne:
BOSSIP: What was the inspiration behind hosting the competition?
Koaty & Sumner: We hosted the competition to foster collaboration and create a stronger bond among our housemates. Although we all work in the adult entertainment industry, our content caters to different audiences. This event allowed us to introduce the cast to our YouTube fan base, giving them a platform to showcase their personalities and market themselves in a fun, PG manner to a new audience. Plus, it was a fantastic opportunity to break out of our usual routine and enjoy some lighthearted fun together.
BOSSIP: What is your personal drink of choice?
We love a good Moscow Mule. It’s our go-to drink at any restaurant or event!
EPISODE 8 of HOUSE OF HEAT PREMIERES ON THURSDAY, JULY 18 on Tubi.
You can watch the full video of the cocktail competition on Koaty & Sumner’s YouTube page Thursday, June 18th.
