Here’s Why ‘UnPrisoned’ Star Jordyn McIntosh Calls Kerry Washington A ‘Really Tall Mirror’

Have you checked out Season 2 of UnPrisoned on Hulu yet?

We’re not going to lie — we binged the whole season already! Tracy McMillan, Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and all parties involved did their big one this season, but we were especially impressed with the growth and performance of Jordyn McIntosh, the child actor who plays “Little Paige,” the inner child of Washington’s character.

In an exclusive conversation with BOSSIP, Jordyn McIntosh opened up about engaging for Season 2 of the Hulu series.

“Honestly I was like, ‘Alright season two, I gotta up my game,” McIntosh told BOSSIP. “I did like this whole montage in my brain like… ‘New little Paige engage!’

And engage she does indeed. With both Little and adult Paige more aware of the role childhood traumas have affected her life, McIntosh told us there is an added maturity to ‘Little Paige’ that McIntosh told us resulted in a more subtle performance.

“We’re more mature, so we’ve got more problems coming my way to fix,” McIntosh said. “So for her cursing, I’m going to be mature — minimum, keeping to the minimum. And sass level, hmmm I’d say like about 2-3.”

McIntosh matches the A-list presence of show lead Kerry Washington, both in energy and wardrobe. The young star told BOSSIP that twinning with Washington is one of her favorite parts of doing the show.

“Amazing! It’s like so cute because they get two pairs of the same outfit, then they cut it and seam it to fit me and it’s like I look at her like, ‘This is a really tall mirror,'” McIntosh laughed.

She also spoke about being late to the party to discover that Kerry Washington’s character is actually based on the show’s executive producer and writer Tracy McMillan.

“I didn’t know it was based off of her story when I first started season one,” McIntosh told BOSSIP. “I think it was episode like four or five when I found out. I’m like, ‘Wait really.” She was like, ‘Yep, this was my life so I need you to do…” So I was like, ‘Okay!'”

Season 2 of UnPrisoned is streaming now on Hulu.