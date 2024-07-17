Marque Richardson Talks About Mal's Rebound On 'UnPrisoned'
‘UnPrisoned’ Exclusive: Marque Richardson Addresses Mal Rebounding From Kerry Washington’s Paige With Brandee Evans’ Ava!
UnPrisoned returned to HULU for season two this week and we’re so excited to watch new episodes!
One of our favorite parts of the first season of UnPrisoned, was watching Kerry Washington’s character Paige fall in love with Mal, played by Marque Richardson. Unfortunately the pair’s love didn’t last but when we meet Mal and Paige in Season 2 he is decidedly mature and wants to remain friends.
“Kudos to Mal because I don’t know if Marque would be able to do it,” Marque Richardson told BOSSIP. “This season he’s so committed to his work, his mission, his intention and even though things didn’t work out romantically with Paige he still has a genuine interest and love and care for Edwin and he really wants to see him win, so kudos to Mal for being able to navigate that and navigate with grace and compassion because I would not have made that choice.”
While Mal is intent on leaving Paige in the past, he also has some help in the form of his girlfriend Ava, played by P-Valley star Brandee Evans.
“He had to move on!” Richardson told BOSSIP. “He had to get up on the horse and move on! And it’s possible that this was a previous situation. He might have had to circle the block because Paige is being Paige and doing what Paige does, so he had to go revisit a situation. That I think puts him in a situation that I don’t think that he is fully committed to. She might also be a tool to maybe try to incite some jealousy into Paige — in Marque’s head. But you know Mel is pretty straightforward, he’s grounded and compassionate so the petty thing is not really his thing, but yeah he had to circle the block.”
We can’t wait to get into these episodes and see what happens!
Season 2 of UnPrisoned is streaming now on HULU.
