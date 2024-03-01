Bossip Video

Cardi B has unleashed her “Like What (Freestyle)” music video showcasing her lyrical ability while she rocks head-turning looks in tribute to two female rappers.

As we kick off March, Cardi has dropped a new video and freestyle giving us hope her new album will arrive soon. Her new track “Like What (Freestyle)” samples the iconic Missy Elliott song “She’s A B***h” and the music video showcases Bardi delivering elite looks, several of which pay homage to Missy and Lil Kim.

Not only that, but her husband Offset also directed the visual despite their previous estrangement.

“If I say anything mean, I mean it/ I ain’t never lost no n**** I needed/ I’m rich, I ain’t gettin’ in no pool that’s not heated/ Big a** yacht and I’m havin’ sex on it/ Her life so trash, think I put a hex on it/ B***s be laughin’, like, ho, what’s funny?/ You braggin’ on a nigga that be dyin’ to f*** meeee”

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since Cardi released Invasion Of Privacy and since then, she’s fed her fans with several singles and features.

Now it feels like a follow-up album could finally be on the way as she previously teased on The Breakfast Club.

“I have no choice, I have to put it out,” said Cardi. “I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.” “I’m back outside,” she added.

It looks like she’s back outside indeed.

Watch Cardi B’s “Like What (Freestyle)” music video below.