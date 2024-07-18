Dear Future Wifey Joins The Urban One Podcast Network
Dear Future Wifey Joins Urban One Podcast Network
The Dear Future Wifey Podcast, a renowned love and relationships platform boasting over half a million YouTube subscribers, has now found its home on the Urban One Podcast Network.
Hosted by Laterras R. Whitfield, this podcast delves deep into the complexities of love, relationships, and personal growth, catering to audiences regardless of their relationship status.
Laterras R. Whitfield expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Partnering with Urban One as the home for Dear Future Wifey was a manifestation of the promises of God. They aren’t just a podcast network. In my eyes, they are my destiny helpers that aid in amplifying my message that we all deserve love.”
Meet The Host
As a dynamic figure in entertainment and relationships, Laterras R. Whitfield has garnered acclaim as a 3-time Emmy-nominated producer, skilled cinematographer, celebrated national playwright, and visionary director. His creative prowess shines through in Dear Future Wifey, which has not only gained popularity but also earned accolades such as two prestigious Telly Awards in 2023, affirming its influence as a leading platform for discussions on love and relationships.
Dear Future Wifey is available on Urban One Podcasts and all major podcast platforms.
For Media Inquiries: marketing@urban1podcasts.com
