Keke Palmer has gone through a lot over the past year, so it’s no surprise that her life view has transformed from those experiences.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, the actress, singer and TV host had an honest conversation about her changing views with actress and comedian Amy Poehler.

The stars both opened up about different things they’ve resisted in their lives, with Palmer opening up about her view on relationships.

“As we get older, as women, is a relationship for me? Do I care about getting married?” Keke asked on the podcast. “Like, my personality has changed so much in terms of who I thought I was. Like, at 18, I was like, ‘I’m going to be married at 25.’ You know what I mean? And then it was like, ‘You know, I only had one boyfriend my whole life.’ Then it’s like, ‘He’s crazy as hell.'”

She continued,

“Like, now I’ve got five boyfriends and now I’m already 27. I ain’t even realized that I need to pick one. Like, it was always this different thing. And so it’s really interesting how our experiences continue to challenge who we think we want to be.”

The Password host is currently going through a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, following their very public split last year. In January, Palmer was given temporary sole physical and legal custody of their son, 1-year-old Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, with no visitation rights for the fitness instructor.

Her comments on the podcast come about a month before Keke was initially scheduled to have a hearing next month when a judge was to decide whether to extend her restraining order against Jackson. Darius had his own hearing scheduled that day with regard to the restraining order request he filed against Palmer, asserting she was actually the aggressor in their relationship.

However, according to court documents obtained by ET, the hearings have been removed from the court’s calendar following requests from both parties in a May 22 court filings. The outlet goes on to report that online records show a hearing is set for December 2025.