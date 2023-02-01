Urban One Inc. Announces The Launch Of Urban One Podcast Network To Kick Off Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Urban One Inc. has announced the launch of the Urban One Podcast Network.

The Urban One Podcast Network will feature Black-centric stories that capitalize on the roster of talent already under the Urban One umbrella, including podcasts from big names like Amanda Seales and Rickey Smiley.

This podcast network comes as Urban One is rebranding its award-winning content platform.

“For over 42 years, Urban One has understood the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, especially in sharing our varied experiences. We are proud to be a leader with the largest African American footprint in the media space,” said Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO at Urban One. “As the needs and concerns constantly evolve, we are dedicated to helping brands understand, connect, and best translate to Black and Brown communities. In our next iteration, iONE Digital will continue to be a catalytic force in media.”

Today, at the start of Black History Month, Urban One Inc. announces the launch of the new Urban One Podcast Network. This groundbreaking effort expands the company’s already extensive audio entertainment options for BIPOC audiences, as well as for advertisers who want to connect with the Black community authentically and culturally.

Powered by Black stories, the network is a curated slate of premium content across diverse genres enriched in information, insight, and entertainment. The network launches with more than 10 original shows plus exclusive partnerships with other Black-owned podcasts and networks.

From True Crimes and Comedy to Music, Health and Sports, the lineup includes The Undressing Room Podcast presented by Macy’s, Small Doses with Amanda Seales, The Amanda Seales Show, Fatal Attraction, Black Health 365, Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast, I Hate the Homies, Mind Body and Business with Maria More, Mompreneurs, Adult’Hood, Dead End Media, SZN Opener, Back Story with Colby Colb and more. The network, which boasts an average of more than 1.5 million downloads per month at launch, will continuously be adding additional original shows and partnerships.

“Given Urban One’s history and legacy in creating premium audio content for Black audiences and the growing level of Black podcast listeners, this was a natural step to continue exemplifying our mission of “Representing Black Culture”” said Josh Rahmani, Urban One’s Chief Revenue Officer, Audio Division. “The network provides a natural partnership destination for BIPOC creators and presents advertisers the opportunity to connect with a niche audience that over-indexes for their response to brands that show up in podcasts, particularly podcasts with Black creators and hosts.”

The Urban One Podcast Network has teamed up with Katz Digital as its exclusive third-party sales partner. “Katz Digital is both proud and excited to expand upon our exclusive partnership with Urban One, now adding their premium, culturally relevant podcast content to our current industry leading podcast offerings,” said Scott Porretti, President, Katz Digital. Additionally, the new network is supported by a partnership with Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures and funding via its Inclusion Investment Fund.

Spearheading the network and its launch is Sierra Reed, Senior Director of Podcast Operations for the Urban One Podcast Network. Reed is an accomplished media veteran with over 14 years of experience as a content creator, published writer, journalist, and senior business strategist whose passion-driven expertise and experience in audio broadcasting make her a perfect fit for the role. Through the launch of her own podcast almost 10 years ago and her own experience for storytelling, Reed understands the opportunity to service the multifaceted community that the network supports.

Speaking of her vision and mission, Reed says, “having the freedom to share and express is a beautiful thing, and what you learn and feel within that conversation and storytelling experience is invaluable. We want people of color to get into podcasting. We want the community to learn, grow, and be entertained in a way that is organic and not programmed.”

For more information on the Urban One Podcast network go to https://www.urban1podcasts.com/