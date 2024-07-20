Here's Why The World Is Watching 'Love Island' USA
Fawkguh! The Wildest Moments From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6
When we shared a first look at Season 6 of Love Island USA ahead of the show’s premiere this June we had no idea it would be a record-breaking season for Peacock.
And while we have some concerns about the way the producers seemed to villainize certain cast members (*ahem* Leah) while giving a pass to others (*cough* Rob) as well as what we’d consider bullying from Liv, Rob, Aaron (and to some degree Kaylor) we still have to give credit where credit is due.
Peacock y’all did y’all big one this time around.
We might have to run all the episodes back before Sunday night’s finale
Keep clicking for some of our favorite moments this season — and the best fan reactions!
And don’t forget — the finale episode of Love Island USA Season 6 streams only on Peacock this Sunday July 21 at 9pm EST.
- Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
