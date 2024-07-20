Reality TV

Here's Why The World Is Watching 'Love Island' USA

Fawkguh! The Wildest Moments From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6

Published on July 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

When we shared a first look at Season 6 of Love Island USA ahead of the show’s premiere this June we had no idea it would be a record-breaking season for Peacock.

Love Island USA

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

And while we have some concerns about the way the producers seemed to villainize certain cast members (*ahem* Leah) while giving a pass to others (*cough* Rob) as well as what we’d consider bullying from Liv, Rob, Aaron (and to some degree Kaylor) we still have to give credit where credit is due.

Peacock y’all did y’all big one this time around.

We might have to run all the episodes back before Sunday night’s finale

Keep clicking for some of our favorite moments this season — and the best fan reactions!

And don’t forget — the finale episode of Love Island USA Season 6 streams only on Peacock this Sunday July 21 at 9pm EST.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

breakups Coupled Up For Your Viewing Pleasure Love Island Love Island USA peacock Reality TV

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close