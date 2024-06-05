Bossip Video

Summertime is here and Peacock is ready to let the fun, flirting and flings fly!

The streamer recently unveiled cast of bangin’ and panty melting Islanders for season 6 of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA. Hosted by former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, the new season streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday, June 11 with new episodes dropping every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET during premiere week and new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays in the following weeks.

And for the folks who just can’t get enough, following the premiere of season 6, Peacock will debut LOVE ISLAND AFTERSUN, a weekly chat series that dives into all the drama inside this season’s Love Island USA villa. Episodes of Love Island Aftersun will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning June 15 with new episodes every Saturday.

Set in Fiji, season 6 will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples’ challenges and even a few surprise guests. Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed. Fan-favorite comedian Iain Stirling also reprises his role as the iconic narrator for the new season.

