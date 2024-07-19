‘Supacell’ Exclusive: Nadine Mills, Josh Tedeku And Calvin Demba Open Up About Using Superpowers

If you’re still sleeping on Supacell, let this be your wakeup call.

Supacell stars Josh Tedeku, Nadine Mills and Calvin Demba spoke with BOSSIP about their characters Tazer, Sabrina and Rodney, who are all ordinary Londoners who suddenly acquire superpowers. The trio spoke about how the series puts Black people in a new light — without requiring them to wear spandex.

“We’re not superheroes because we’re not heroes,” Josh Tedeku told BOSSIP. “ I can’t speak for everybody else but the way I approached this character was as a human being who has their problems and has their flaws who gains these superpowers and tries to ease things up for their village like a lot of human beings would like to do if we’re all being honest.” “We’re not all morally good enough that like, ‘Oh I’m going to get superpowers and I’m going to buy spandex and I’m going to go fly over and save them. Nah if I get powers, Josh myself, I’m doing me first. So as Tazer it was just, if I had power what would I do and I just took it from there and it kind of helped me go on that journey as the character as well. When I was in character, I didn’t think of it as a superhero project or anything. I was just like, Tazer in his world, how does it benefit him? How can he take his boys to the next level?”

“With Sabrina, she’s obviously the one out of all of them who doesn’t initially want her powers,” Nadine Mills told BOSSIP. “They are a hindrance to her. She just wants to kind of further her career and like move up in the ranks as a nurse in the NHS. Obviously her younger sister, who was a big part to her storyline, when something happens Sabrina realizes that she needs to actually accept these powers and use them to her advantage, so she uses them to help her sister and provide that protection, so she comes into her power and really learns how to navigate that.

“Rodney is a bit of a duck and diver type character to some degree,” Calvin Demba told BOSSIP. “He isn’t really altruistic, he’s not necessarily looking out for everyone, but he can’t afford to. He’s barely making it himself. It’s pretty much just him and his best mate spud and they’re just trying to make ends meet, making money however they can. I think the power enables them to essentially provide a better life for themselves. The first thing Rodney’s thinking is, ‘once I have this ability I’m going to have to improve my situation before I can think about any tights, spandex or anything like that, I’ve got to make sure I’m out of this hostel.’ So that’s what he was up to.”

The actors also spoke about the way the series shines a light on a side of London the world doesn’t usually get to see.

“It’s London in the most authentic way,” Nadine Mills told BOSSIP. “Usually people think Big Ben and Tower Bridge and stuff like that, but this is actually showing the authentic London and South London and I’m proud to represent people who watch certain shows and don’t get to see themselves.”

“I feel like this show touches all the bases of all life in South London and not just one so I feel like people could watch it and really relate to any character they choose to, like it’s not just one main character, you’ve got a range to pick from,” Josh Tedeku added.

Supacell is streaming now on Netflix