Exclusive: Faly Rakotohavana Says ‘UnPrisoned’ Made Him ‘More Grateful’ For His Parents, “I Come Home From Set And Thank God’

UnPrisoned star Faly Rakotohavana spoke with BOSSIP about his character’s growth in season 2 and how the show has helped him gain a deeper appreciation for his parents!

“Season one he had a big role in the show, but it was more of how Delroy and Kerry affect him, but we don’t really get to see from his perspective what it is to be affected,” Rakotohavana told BOSSIP. “In this season you really get to dive into Finn’s mind a little bit which is cool and it was a lot of fun for me obviously because I’m Finn. But yeah it was it was great you know I got to dive back to meet my 17-year-old self. I’m actually playing my inner child.”

This season the entire Alexander family heads to therapy to help them address their past and current issues. While Finn suffers from anxiety, thanks in part to his mom’s traumas she’s passed on, Rakotohavana said the show has given him a deeper appreciation for the healthy environment his own parents provided for him.

“I go home and I am thankful for my parents everyday when I get home from set,” Rakotohavana told BOSSIP. “I thank God when I walk in. My parents are so loving and they’ve done nothing but support and I definitely wouldn’t be anywhere without them right now. They moved state lines for me, so they’ve put their lives into me and I’m going to give it back… I’m going to make sure their sacrifices meant something.”

Finn makes some sacrifices of his own in Season 2 — and we don’t want to give too much away but there is a fight scene that takes place, thanks in part to his grandfather.

“It was the biggest fight of Finn’s life for sure,” Rakotohavana told BOSSIP. “We did some training beforehand but overall it was just living in the moment, just being spontaneous and just let the punches fly.”

Speaking of Finn and his grandfather Edwin, played by the legendary Delroy Lindo — Rakotohavana spoke about the organic connection that happened both on and off camera.

“Season one you could tell that Finn attached to Edwin very quickly, their relationship grew pretty fast,” Rakotohavana said. “This season, especially the way season one ended, it was a very heavy ending, and you see the lengths that Finn is willing to go through to maintain that relationship with his grandfather. Just getting to work with Delroy is already awesome. I love that guy. He’s awesome. We have great chemistry and our relationship on set is always hilarious and it really reads well in the show.”

This season also finds Finn looking for answers about his father, who was entirely absent during the first season of the Hulu dramedy.

“That was crazy because I was wondering the same thing,” Rakotohavana told BOSSIP. “All season one I was like, ‘Where my dad at?!’ This season we get some clues on him. We get to experience Finn learning about his father a little bit which is really cool and exciting.”

Season 2 of UnPrisoned is streaming now on Hulu.