‘The Braxtons’ Sneak Peek: Toni Talks Traci’s Tragic Passing, Admits She’s Struggling To Cope–‘I Was The Sick One, Not Traci’

A new season of WeTV’s highly anticipated reality TV series, The Braxtons, is set to premiere on August 9, marking the first time the Braxton women have been seen together since the heartbreaking loss of their beloved sister, Traci. In 2022, Traci, known for hits like “Last Call” and “What About Love?” passed away after a long battle with Esophageal cancer, a difficult loss that is still hard for the family to process.

“When Traci got diagnosed, it didn’t seem real at all,” Toni Braxton shared in a sneak peek trailer for the forthcoming season of The Braxtons, released on July 16.

“For me, family is the most important thing in my life,” the 56-year-old star explained. “I spent my whole life caring for and protecting my sisters, but this was different because there’s nothing I could do. I felt so helpless, like I couldn’t do anything to save her.”

Toni said she was still in shock over her sudden passing.

“That’s really hard for me to digest, because I was a sick one, not Traci,” she added.

Traci’s sudden passing came as Toni struggled to manage living with lupus, officially known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). It’s a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body mistakenly attacks its own tissues. Lupus, which Toni was diagnosed with in 2007 shortly before her residency in Las Vegas, can affect various parts of the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, and lungs.

At one juncture, Toni received devastating news from doctors that her ability to perform again was in jeopardy due to complications from lupus. She underwent emergency surgery when it was discovered that 80 percent of her main artery was blocked. Toni faced open heart surgery, sadly, the same year her sister passed, to address the critical health issue. Doctors placed a coronary stent to open her left main artery.

What Else Will Happen On This Season Of The Braxtons?

This season, viewers will witness an unvarnished portrayal of the family’s triumphs and trials.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges, and bustling personal lives, all while strengthening their familial ties.

Toni will reveal the complete story behind her open heart surgery and her journey back to the stage as she prepares for her upcoming show with Cedric the Entertainer in Vegas. Trina begins therapy to confront PTSD, Towanda deals with alopecia, Tamar focuses on her path to wellness, and Ms. E achieves her dream of launching a cooking show.

How will it all play out? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Braxtons will premiere, on Friday, August 9 at 9:30 pm ET premiere on We TV.

Will you be watching?