The Braxtons are continuing to mourn the unfortunate passing of their sister with heartbreaking posts.

As previously reported Traci Braxton passed away Saturday after a year-long battle with Esophageal cancer and The Braxton family collectively released a statement:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.” The statement continues, “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family”

Traci was also memorialized by her manager Cliff Jones who wrote that Traci was actually “managing him”, not the other way around.

“She would always manage the whole situation,” wrote Cliff. “We put a plan together for her to become an artist, an entrepreneur, an actress and she did everything… she did it all.”

Similarly, Traci’s husband Kevin Surrat posted a touching tribute to his wife and said he was “lost without her.”

“It took A lot for me to post this,” wrote Kevin. “It’s with A heavy heart I must say I’ve loss the love of my life @therealtracibraxton, due to her battle with cancer, She was my #dreamgirl my #world my #life #loveandbasketball #42 #mybonnie #lifeline #hummingbird #myrock #bestfriend #betterhalf #wife4life #myeverything. I’m lost without you.”

On Monday, Towanda Braxton memorialized her sister on Instagram with a touching post about seeing a hummingbird that she “knew” was her sister visiting her per their usual morning ritual.

“Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence,” wrote Towanda. “No one will ever know just how we were as sisters. […] A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying ‘Good morning Umba’. My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci.”

Similarly, Tamar Braxton has spoken about her sister’s passing.

“My Dear Traci, come back💔,” Tamar captioned a video featuring Muni Long’s “Time Machine” playing in the background.

So, so, sad.

R.I.P. Traci Braxton. We’re sending our sincere condolences to all of her friends and family.