We’re so relieved Toni Braxton is in better health after a coronary crisis that could’ve proved fatal.

Grammy-award-winning singer Toni Braxton joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna yesterday and opened up about a life-threatening health scare after living with lupus for more than 15 years.

In the interview, Braxton shared that she had been feeling chest pains, which she blamed on grief and stress after the death of her sister Traci. Despite the pain, she put off seeing her doctor, despite urgings to have some testing done. The testing ultimately lead to Braxton undergoing a much needed procedure.

Braxton told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “I would’ve had a massive heart attack. I would not have survived… If I had not done that appointment, I would not be here today talking to you guys.”

Toni shared the she decided to go public about her experience to encourage other people to prevent similar problems. In addition to talking about her long battle with lupus she also talked about how the lupus had begun to affect organs like her heart and kidneys.

Braxton also revealed, “It gets challenging for me because I know I’ll never be able to do shows seven days a week again. Five to seven days, I’ll never do that. But I can do one-offs… I can still sing.”

While Toni Braxton’s condition will keep her off tour – for now — she’s still got plenty of work ahead.

Today it was announced that Braxton has inked a new all-encompassing production deal with Lifetime and A+E . In her new role, Braxton’s Braxtoni Productions will oversee and executive produce multiple projects for the network. The production company will be headquartered at Lifetime’s LA offices.

Lifetime and Braxton have had a long history of collaboration, with Braxton most recently executive producing the movie A Christmas Spark featuring the on-screen reunion of Jane Seymour and Joe Lando and the two films under the Fallen Angels Murder Club banner which Braxton starred in and executive produced in 2022. Braxton previously starred in and executive produced the Lifetime movies Faith Under Fire with Executive Producer T.D. Jakes (2018), Everyday is Christmas (2018), Twist of Faith (2013), and her Lifetime biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016).

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN. “We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air.” “Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade. My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcome us into their homes over the years”, adds Braxton.

Great news! We’re so happy to hear we’ll continue to see plenty more of Toni onscreen… AND we’re not going to just let that interview question about love go without comment. We love how Toni kept coy about whether or not she’s got a love interest currently in the picture. Something tells us Baby hasn’t let that thang go! Un-Break Her Heart indeed!