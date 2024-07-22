Kirk's Baby Mama Is Causing Drama On 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta'
MTV Exclusive: The Cast Of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Weigh In After Kirk Gets A Call From DFCS About Jasmine’s Parenting
As BOSSIP previously reported, Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta is poised to return to our televisions Tuesday, July 23rd at 8pm EST!
You’re in luck though, because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the premiere episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Kirk and Rasheeda are having some major issues with Kirk’s baby mama, Jasmine to the degree that DFCS has gotten involved. While their friends are supportive, of course EVERYBODY has an opinion. Check out the clip below:
WOW @ Jessica calling Jasmine a side! Rasheeda raises some really good concerns. Kirk should only have to worry about his child’s needs, Jasmine seems to have it twisted. Will there be a resolution?
What do you think Kirk and Rasheeda should do?
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta airs Tuesday, July 23rd at 8pm EST on MTV. Will you be watching?
Stream previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.
