Reality TV

Kirk's Baby Mama Is Causing Drama On 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta'

MTV Exclusive: The Cast Of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Weigh In After Kirk Gets A Call From DFCS About Jasmine’s Parenting

Published on July 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

As BOSSIP previously reported, Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta is poised to return to our televisions Tuesday, July 23rd at 8pm EST!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

You’re in luck though, because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the premiere episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Kirk and Rasheeda are having some major issues with Kirk’s baby mama, Jasmine to the degree that DFCS has gotten involved. While their friends are supportive, of course EVERYBODY has an opinion. Check out the clip below:

Related Stories

WOW @ Jessica calling Jasmine a side! Rasheeda raises some really good concerns. Kirk should only have to worry about his child’s needs, Jasmine seems to have it twisted. Will there be a resolution?

What do you think Kirk and Rasheeda should do?

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta airs Tuesday, July 23rd at 8pm EST on MTV. Will you be watching?

Stream previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

kirk frost LHHATL Love & Hip Hop Rasheeda Frost Reality TV

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Jeannie Mai attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala

Heart Split In 2: Jeannie Mai Reveals The Raw Truth Of Co-Parenting Struggles — ‘Harder Than I Ever Imagined’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close