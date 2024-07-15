Exclusive: ‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’ Is Back With More Baby Daddy Drama, Divorce Rumors And Reality TV Rumbles [Trailer]

Your favorite hip hop reality stars are back to acting up in front of the camera!

MTV’s dynamic hit docuseries, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to return on Tuesday, July 23rd at 8PM ET/PT. The iconic series known for highlighting the stories behind the music, features Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, and ZellSwag, along with newcomers, musical artist Lil Zane and his wife Ashley, with cameo appearances by Atlanta superstar Ralo and his fiancé Missy.

Check out the trailer below:

The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta get back to their roots by focusing on their craft and collaborating to create the first ever Love & Hip Hop album.

New music is on the way from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, and more as they work together to produce a group album, all while juggling their personal endeavors with family, career, and relationships.

After a successful fashion show, Rasheeda and Kirk plan to continue their elevation in the fashion space. Old wounds resurface as the couple clashes with the mother of Kirk’s child, Jasmine over child support.

Spice is fresh off celebrating 25 years in the music industry with her scorching album “Mirror 25,” and she aims to create a legendary “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” album, but only the hottest cast members will make the cut. Renni Rucci is excited to have her baby boy and gives us full access to her pregnancy journey.

Saucy Santana has Zell in his rearview, as he focuses on his new boo and representing for the LBTQIA+ community with his music this year.

“New Beginnings” is Bambi’s new motto as she moves on from Scrappy and is dating someone new. She is also reevaluating her friendships as her circle becomes smaller than expected.

Karlie Redd is dating a 35-year-old entrepreneur TLo, but everything isn’t paradise, as her diva antics begin to alienate her friends.

Stream previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.

