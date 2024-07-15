Reality TV

Watch The Super Trailer For 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

Exclusive: ‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’ Is Back With More Baby Daddy Drama, Divorce Rumors And Reality TV Rumbles [Trailer]

Published on July 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Your favorite hip hop reality stars are back to acting up in front of the camera!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

MTV’s dynamic hit docuseries, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to return on Tuesday, July 23rd at 8PM ET/PT. The iconic series known for highlighting the stories behind the music, features Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, and ZellSwag, along with newcomers, musical artist Lil Zane and his wife Ashley, with cameo appearances by Atlanta superstar Ralo and his fiancé Missy.

Check out the trailer below:

The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta get back to their roots by focusing on their craft and collaborating to create the first ever Love & Hip Hop album.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

New music is on the way from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, and more as they work together to produce a group album, all while juggling their personal endeavors with family, career, and relationships.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

After a successful fashion show, Rasheeda and Kirk plan to continue their elevation in the fashion space. Old wounds resurface as the couple clashes with the mother of Kirk’s child, Jasmine over child support.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Spice is fresh off celebrating 25 years in the music industry with her scorching album “Mirror 25,” and she aims to create a legendary “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” album, but only the hottest cast members will make the cut. Renni Rucci is excited to have her baby boy and gives us full access to her pregnancy journey.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Saucy Santana has Zell in his rearview, as he focuses on his new boo and representing for the LBTQIA+ community with his music this year.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

“New Beginnings” is Bambi’s new motto as she moves on from Scrappy and is dating someone new. She is also reevaluating her friendships as her circle becomes smaller than expected.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta key art and singles

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Karlie Redd is dating a 35-year-old entrepreneur TLo, but everything isn’t paradise, as her diva antics begin to alienate her friends.

Stream previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.

Join the conversation using #LHHATL and follow the official Love & Hip Hop accounts on

Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Amy Luciani Bambi erica banks Erica Dixon Jessica White Karlie Redd Kendra Robinson Khaotic kirk frost Mendeecees Momma Dee Rasheeda Renni Rucci Saucy Santana Scrappy shekinah jo sierra gates Spice yandy Yung Joc

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close