Unity Stroll To The Polls: Divine 9 Fraternity & Sorority Presidents Unite For Coordinated Campaign Encouraging Voter Mobilization

Some #D9StrongerTogether unity is offiically underway.

Just hours after the monumental election news rocked the nation, the Presidents of every single Black Greek letter organization in the country have united under a voter mobilization campaign.

Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III, Chairman, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Danette Anthony Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Jimmy McMikle, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Ricky Lawrence Lewis, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Chris V. Rey, JD, Vice Chairman, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Dr. Stacie NC Grant, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Rasheeda S. Liberty, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and Sean D. Housen, Sr. Ed.D, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. have released a joint statement pledging to unite for a coordinated campaign centered around voting in the November election.

The Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council noted that this is a nonpartisan effort, but it comes in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., being endorsed by President Biden amid his dropout from the race.

“We, the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council® (Divine 9®), have met and agreed to meet this critical moment in history with an unprecedented voter registration, education and mobilization coordinated campaign,” reads the joint statement from the Preisdents. “This campaign will activate the thousands of chapters and members in our respective organizations to ensure strong voter turnout in the communities we serve. This nonpartisan coordinated voter mobilization effort builds on our shared legacies of social action and service to our communities.

“The Divine 9® stands in unity to Get Out The Vote. We are stronger together. #D9StrongerTogether,” the statement concludes.

The official announcement comes amid a FLURRY of tweets from people encouraging members of the divine nine to mobilize ahead of November.

Naturally, they’re doing just that.

Each organization has sent the statement to its members encouraging them to spread the word.

What do YOU think about the D9 Presidents uniting for their voting campaign?