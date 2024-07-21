Prospective Deplorable Dorito Defeater Kamala Harris Releases Statement On President Biden Drop Out, Reinforcement Ramps Up For Powerful Potentially Silk Pressed President

Vice President Kamala Harris is reacting to the unprecedented news that President Joe Biden is dropping out from running in the 2024 Presidential race. The sagacious silk-pressed powerhouse who could work to defeat Deplorable Dorito leading up to November’s election said she intends to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” wrote Madam Vice President in an official statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.”

She went on to recount how “deeply grateful” she is for Biden and his family including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and his late son Beau who told her about the President’s “honesty and integrity” and “his love of our country and the American people.”

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she added of President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection.

She then confirmed that she was “honored to have the President’s endorsement” and said she intended to “earn and win this nomination.”

“Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Her statement comes amid President Barack Obama and Forever Flotus Michelle Obama releasing a joint statement backing her.

President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton have responded in kind.

Netizens have LOTS to say about Harris potentially clinching the Democratic nomination and support is ramping up for the Vice Commander In Chief.

What do YOU think about Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement on President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race?