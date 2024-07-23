‘Cause A Winner Don’t Quit On Themselves’: Kamala Harris Granted Permission By Beyoncé To Use ‘Freedom’ For Her Presidential Campaign

Kamala Harris‘ Presidential campaign is in full swing!

During her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday, July 22, Vice President Kamala Harris walked out to Beyoncé’s 2016 hit “Freedom.”

She walked out to the lyrics: “Freedom, Freedom / Where are you? / ‘Cause I need freedom, too / I break chains all by myself / Won’t let my freedom rot in hell / Hey! I’ma keep running / ‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

According to reports from CNN, a source close to the presidential candidate revealed that Harris’ team got approval from Bey’s representatives to use the song throughout her campaign. As fans of the singer know very well, Beyoncé maintains very strict clearance guidelines around her music. But, for Harris, her team gave quick approval when they asked for permission to use “Freedom” just a few hours before she walked out to the song.

Though Cowboy Carter has yet to officially endorse Harris, her team granting permission to use “Freedom” as a campaign song indicates that the Vice President likely has Beyoncé’s support. Another indication of her support came when her mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed Harris on Sunday, shortly after President Biden announced he would not seek reelection.

Knowles wasted no time in announcing her endorsement, posting a picture of her and Vice President Harris to Instagram along with some glowing words about the new presidential candidate.

“New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country,” the fashion designer wrote in her caption. “Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go. #kamala2024.”

Beyoncé has a history of endorsing democratic candidates for president, most recently, encouraging Texans to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket back in 2020.

With that in mind, it seems like we can expect an updated endorsement from Bey sooner rather than later.