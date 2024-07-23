The Littlest Rel: Stunningly Svelte Star Shows Off Slimmer, Trimmer Figure At ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ Event: ‘I’m So Proud Of Myself’

A slimmer, trimmer Lil Rel Howery stole the show at Sony’s Harold And The Purple Crayon screening event where he flaunted his stunningly svelte physique while posing on the purple carpet at the Culver Theater in LA.

The booked and busy comedian took a moment to celebrate his 5-year dedication to mental, spiritual, and physical wellness in an inspirational post that went viral online.

“This is my own appreciation post for myself,” he wrote on a post of himself at the screening event. “I’ve worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally. I’m so proud of myself. This is the best I’ve ever felt and looked in my whole life. Honestly. To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to a the next level of pure happiness. Whatever you do please do for yourself and if you can don’t take the short cut really put the work in this is a whole just straight hard work nothing else and that’s the honest to God Truth. Let me be an example of truly putting the work in. Also please go see our new movie Harold And The Purple Crayon August 2nd in theaters everywhere. #MovieMakingRel #RelTheUpgrade #ProudOfMe”

Accompanied by his boo thang Dannella Lane and their beautifully blended family, Rel shined at the event alongside the film’s cast and a life-sized purple crayon.

Rel the family man. We love to see it!

In Harold And The Purple Crayon, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life with his trusty purple crayon that he uses to draw himself off the book’s pages into the physical world.

Upon arrival, Harold realizes that his handy-dandy crayon may set off more wacky shenanigans than he imagined and soon finds himself using his creativity to save the real world and his own when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the purple-splashed Family Comedy stars Zachary Levi, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, and Howery with Alfred Molina and Zooey Deschanel who understood the color assignment at the screening event.

Harold And The Purple Crayon scribbles its way into theaters August 2, 2024.