Offset is one of many celebrities that pitched in to help pay for Anthony Johnson‘s funeral costs.

If you’re a fan of black classic movies like us then you know of Anthony Johnson who played the role of Ezal in “Friday.” He also starred in other Hollywood classics such as “House Party”, “BAPS” and “Player’s Club.” He brought laughter and joy to our screens and will truly be missed.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty / Getty

Anthony Johnson died earlier this month when his body was found inside a store but the news didn’t break until late September. His cause of death has not been determined.

We all know funerals can be very expensive and Anthony’s widow, Lexis Jones Mason, told TMZ his funeral has now been paid for, with nearly $70,000 in donations pouring in from celebs and thousands of random donors.

According to reports, Migos member Offset chipped in $5,000 for the service, and fellow comedian, Lil Rel Howery donated another $4,000 on the family’s GoFunMe page. Lil Rel’s rep stated that Rel felt the “need and responsibility” to chip in because he sees the comedy world as a brotherhood. Fellow comedian Michael Blackson also helped to raise $10,000 in donations.

Outside of monetary gifts, Anthony’s widow also received many calls and condolences from celebrities like Fat Joe, D.L. Hughley, Faizon Love, Tommy Davidson, D.C. Young Fly, Michael Colyar, and more.

Although the funeral costs are now paid for, Lexis spoke about Anthony not having life insurance and originally scrambling to pay for funeral expenses.

She plans on using the money to help spread awareness and begin advocating for comedians and actors to get life insurance. She also said she’s giving some of the extra donation money to his 4 children and she wants to use other funds to start a standup comedy school for unprivileged youth.

She and his family are beyond grateful for the love and support shown and plan on carrying out his legacy for years to come.