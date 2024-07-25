Election 2024: President Biden Steps Away From Race ‘To Save Democracy,’ VP Kamala Harris Launches 1st Campaign Ad

President Joe Biden took his seat at the Resolute Desk to deliver a message from the Oval Office for the final time last night. He had a pretty fine line to walk as he is still the commander-in-chief for another six months, but he also needed to bring a level of dignity and nobility to his decision to step away from the 2024 election. He didn’t want to be perceived as ousted by his party but also couldn’t appear bitter or defiant. To his credit, his remarks were brimming with self-confidence while also acknowledging that being President of the United States isn’t about ego.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”

He continued:

“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. I know there was a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

Before signing off, Biden made it clear that he’s on the clock until the clock stops, and there is still work to be done. Most surprisingly, he did an about-face on an issue that he once vowed not to touch, Supreme Court reform. During his early days as POTUS, President Biden was urged to “pack the courts” by expanding the number of Supreme Court justices to create a more balanced playing field for rulings.

As it stands, damn near every important ruling from SCOUTS comes down to a 6-3 vote with Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all having been appointed by Donald Trump. However, last night, Biden stated that he will be working on reform during his remaining time in office.

As for President Biden’s successor hopeful, Vice President Kamala Harris officially launched her campaign with the very first ad that prominently features Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s “Freedom.”

It’s time to punch the clock, people!