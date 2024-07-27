Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz & More Announced For The #SOFUSummer Concert Series

A Georgia city is being taken over by a summer concert series featuring over 20 performances from the likes of Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Big Boi, and more.

The City of South Fulton recently announced that it’s enlisted veteran live entertainment production firm Omega 14, Inc. to present the 2024 South Fulton Summer Concert Series (#SOFUSummer), at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

A press release reports that the concert and event series kicking off the first week in August will feature an exciting and diverse lineup of music festivals and lifestyle and cultural events showcasing international superstars and favorites “that will captivate audiences from across the region.” The concerts will also feature an array of local food and merchandise vendors, fully stocked cocktail stations, the integration of community partners and organizations, free, premium, and valet parking, and the option to bring outside food and beverages for a $50.00 fee.

The #SOFU summer concert series lineup includes Erykah Badu, The Isley Brothers, Jeezy, Donell Jones, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, 2 Chainz, and the return of Funk Fest, the nation’s longest-running Black-owned outdoor music festival.

A-Town Music Fest, attended by more than 50,000 people last year will also return to the venue. “We’ve had the privilege of producing more than 20 concerts at Wolf Creek over the past 12 years, and look forward to partnering with the City of South Fulton to deliver a phenomenal concert season,” said Leonardo Bennett, curator of the South Fulton Summer Concert Series and founder of Omega 14, Inc in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a diverse and engaging experience for all attendees, and we’re committed to making this year’s series the best yet. We can’t wait to see everyone at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.”

See the scheduled events below:

Saturday, August 3, 2024

A-Town Music Festival

Doors open at 3 PM

Saturday, August 10 – Sunday, August 11, 2024

Atlanta Funk Fest

Saturday: Doors open at 3 PM / Showtime: 5 PM – 11 PM Sunday: Doors open at 3 PM / Showtime: 5 PM – 11 PM

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Soul RnB Picnic

Doors open at 3 PM

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSo Def RnB Experience

Doors open at 3 PM

Saturday, October 5, 2024

RnB Wine Festival

Session 1: 12 PM – 4 PM Session 2: 6 PM – 10 PM

Tickets and cooler passes for all events held at Wolf Creek Amphitheater can be purchased at http://www.wolfcreekamphitheater.com./