Events

Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz Performing At #SOFUSummer Concert Series

Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz & More Announced For The #SOFUSummer Concert Series

Published on July 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Georgia city is being taken over by a summer concert series featuring over 20 performances from the likes of Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Big Boi, and more.

2 Chainz

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The City of South Fulton recently announced that it’s enlisted veteran live entertainment production firm Omega 14, Inc. to present the 2024 South Fulton Summer Concert Series (#SOFUSummer), at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

Related Stories

A press release reports that the concert and event series kicking off the first week in August will feature an exciting and diverse lineup of music festivals and lifestyle and cultural events showcasing international superstars and favorites “that will captivate audiences from across the region.” The concerts will also feature an array of local food and merchandise vendors, fully stocked cocktail stations, the integration of community partners and organizations, free, premium, and valet parking, and the option to bring outside food and beverages for a $50.00 fee.

The #SOFU summer concert series lineup includes Erykah Badu, The Isley Brothers, Jeezy, Donell Jones, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, 2 Chainz, and the return of Funk Fest, the nation’s longest-running Black-owned outdoor music festival.

A-Town Music Fest, attended by more than 50,000 people last year will also return to the venue.

“We’ve had the privilege of producing more than 20 concerts at Wolf Creek over the past 12 years, and look forward to partnering with the City of South Fulton to deliver a phenomenal concert season,” said Leonardo Bennett, curator of the South Fulton Summer Concert Series and founder of Omega 14, Inc in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a diverse and engaging experience for all attendees, and we’re committed to making this year’s series the best yet. We can’t wait to see everyone at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.”

 

See the scheduled events below:

Saturday, August 3, 2024

A-Town Music Festival

Doors open at 3 PM

Saturday, August 10 – Sunday, August 11, 2024

Atlanta Funk Fest

Saturday: Doors open at 3 PM / Showtime: 5 PM – 11 PM

Sunday: Doors open at 3 PM / Showtime: 5 PM – 11 PM

 

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Soul RnB Picnic

Doors open at 3 PM

 

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSo Def RnB Experience

Doors open at 3 PM

 

Saturday, October 5, 2024

RnB Wine Festival

Session 1: 12 PM – 4 PM

Session 2: 6 PM – 10 PM

Tickets and cooler passes for all events held at Wolf Creek Amphitheater can be purchased at http://www.wolfcreekamphitheater.com./

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close