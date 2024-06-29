Bossip Video

ATL rapper Jeezy had a lot to say on JT‘s “Okay (Remix),” using his verse to address his recent divorce from Jeannie Mai.

The split, which they announced last September due to “irreconcilable differences,” has been messy. The former couple recently finalized all their divorce drama, and Jeezy made it clear he’s moving on. Dropping the line, “Summer ’24, I’m single as a dollar bill,” he announced he’s back on the market.

However, Jeezy didn’t stop there. He addressed the serious accusations from Jeannie, who claimed he endangered their daughter by keeping guns in their home.

Jeezy fired back in his lyrics, “Why you got choppas in the house? ‘Cause I’m a n**ga still,” standing firm against her allegations.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the court drama included Jeannie expressing fears for their child’s safety, alleging Jeezy left unsecured firearms around. Jeezy has consistently denied these claims, and the ex-couple has since settled on a childcare arrangement.

Safe to say fans enjoyed the remix taking to Jeezy and JT’s comment section saying, “This is taking me back to YOUNG jeezy frfr!” Another fan wrote, “This sh*t has been on repeat since it dropped in my car on MAX volume!”

Ending his feature with a mic drop, Jeezy rapped, “Ever lost a real one? You dropped the ball, baby,” making it clear he’s unbothered and ready for what’s next. As of now, Jeannie Mai has yet to respond to the track.

Do you like the remix? Let us know your thoughts